Diogo Dalot's Game In Numbers For Manchester United v West Ham

Diogo Dalot has proved once again why he has been the best right back in the Premier League this season. The 23 year old has put in yet again another top performance for Manchester United this season.

Dalot has been Uniteds first choice right back this season and you can see why manager Erik Ten Hag picks him every week. The Portuguese international is producing high quality performances every week.

In tonight's 1-0 win over West Ham, the full back stole the show with a great performance both going forward and defensively. He rightly so got his praise from the fans after the game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Dalot will be very proud of the numbers which he produced this afternoon. The 23 year old is only getting better with each game as he will look to make the right back spot his for many years to come.

Lining up with Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw in the back 4 tonight he stole the show. Dalot was well supported by his back 4 as they all produced fantastic performances to keep a clean sheet.

For tonights game against West Ham Dalot was the stand out player. You can check out his game in numbers as provided by Squawka, below;

100% aerial duels won

100% long ball accuracy

7 duels won

5 possessions won

5 clearances

4 chances created

4 crosses

4 tackles

3 interceptions

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon