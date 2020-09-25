Early Premier League Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on team news ahead of Manchester United's Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

United should take a strong squad to the Amex Stadium in search of their first points of the season following opening-day dismay against Crystal Palace.

Only Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have been absent through injury so far this season, although not many of the team are at peak fitness levels yet.

In his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer confirmed there are no new fitness concerns and his squad working up to full fitness:

“They’re getting better and fitter and sharper. We will get better and better, and fitter and fitter. But we can’t wait and say ‘well, we’ll get fit in 3 weeks’ time’. We need to get going straight away.”

While there were no updates on Jones, Solskjaer is hopeful Tuanzebe will make a return to first-team training following next month's international break:

"He’s getting closer to training with the team. He’s on the grass and after the international break, he should be fine to join us. During lockdown, he was working hard, then as soon as we got going after the restart his foot was sore so he had to have an operation. Now he’s really raring to go again. I’m looking forward to getting him back.”

United should be raring to go come kick-off at the Amex, in hope of bouncing back from that dismal defeat to Crystal Palace.

