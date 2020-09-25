SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Early Premier League Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on team news ahead of Manchester United's Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

United should take a strong squad to the Amex Stadium in search of their first points of the season following opening-day dismay against Crystal Palace.

Only Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have been absent through injury so far this season, although not many of the team are at peak fitness levels yet.

In his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer confirmed there are no new fitness concerns and his squad working up to full fitness:

“They’re getting better and fitter and sharper. We will get better and better, and fitter and fitter. But we can’t wait and say ‘well, we’ll get fit in 3 weeks’ time’. We need to get going straight away.”

While there were no updates on Jones, Solskjaer is hopeful Tuanzebe will make a return to first-team training following next month's international break:

"He’s getting closer to training with the team. He’s on the grass and after the international break, he should be fine to join us. During lockdown, he was working hard, then as soon as we got going after the restart his foot was sore so he had to have an operation. Now he’s really raring to go again. I’m looking forward to getting him back.”

United should be raring to go come kick-off at the Amex, in hope of bouncing back from that dismal defeat to Crystal Palace.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicted Premier League XI: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

How will Manchester United line up against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday?

Alex Turk

Man United fans desperate to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make defensive change against Brighton

Manchester United fans seem desperate to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make a change in defence against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Alex Turk

Man United's Carabao Cup Fourth Round details confirmed

Details of Manchester United's Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion have been confirmed.

Alex Turk

Man United trying to force down fee for Liga NOS defender as talks continue

Manchester United are reportedly continuing to force down the fee for Alex Telles as talks with FC Porto.

Alex Turk

Man United 'remain determined' to sign No. 1 target before transfer deadline

Manchester United reportedly remain determined to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho before the transfer window closes.

Alex Turk

FIFA 21: 21 Manchester United players' ratings confirmed

21 Manchester United players' FIFA 21 ratings have been confirmed ahead of next month's release.

Alex Turk

How Juan Mata proved he's still valuable to Man United in Luton Town victory

Juan Mata's statistics after helping Manchester United to a win over Luton Town in the Carabao Cup prove he should kept around this season.

Alex Turk

Serie A giants preparing imminent bid for Man United outcast

AS Roma are set to submit a new bid to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling in the coming days.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer full of praise for Dean Henderson after Man United debut

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is full of praise for Dean Henderson following his Manchester United debut against Luton Town.

Alex Turk

Goalscorer Juan Mata pleased with 'professional' job in Luton triumph

Juan Mata is pleased with Manchester United's 'professional' job in Tuesday's 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town.

Alex Turk