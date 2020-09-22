Early Team News: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Manchester United travel to Kenilworth Road tonight, where Championship high-flyers Luton Town await in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

United started the 2020/21 season in horrendous fashion on Saturday, slumping to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The new Carabao Cup campaign starts on the road though, and the Reds will be looking to bounce back from such a disappointing start.

Speaking for the official club website, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he will make changes from the team that lost to Palace at the weekend:

"We’ll make some changes. Of course we will. For some, it’s the pre-season and, for some, they’ve only been here for a week now, for different reasons. Some of them need game-time, they do and we can see we’re lacking in sharpness. We just need to make the most of the training sessions and games we have.”

Solskjaer also provided some good news, revealing there are no new fitness concerns following United's last outing:

"No injuries, no fresh injuries after that game [on Saturday] but, as I said, we’ll rotate and give some minutes. Some, after the game, will do some harder training this week to get ready for Brighton. Some will join the squad and go down there."

Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams and Odion Ighalo are all likely to come into the team for a chance to increase their match sharpness.

Check out how we predict Solskjaer to set the team out here.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...