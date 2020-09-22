SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Early Team News: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Alex Turk

Manchester United travel to Kenilworth Road tonight, where Championship high-flyers Luton Town await in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

United started the 2020/21 season in horrendous fashion on Saturday, slumping to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The new Carabao Cup campaign starts on the road though, and the Reds will be looking to bounce back from such a disappointing start.

Speaking for the official club website, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he will make changes from the team that lost to Palace at the weekend:

"We’ll make some changes. Of course we will. For some, it’s the pre-season and, for some, they’ve only been here for a week now, for different reasons. Some of them need game-time, they do and we can see we’re lacking in sharpness. We just need to make the most of the training sessions and games we have.”

Solskjaer also provided some good news, revealing there are no new fitness concerns following United's last outing:

"No injuries, no fresh injuries after that game [on Saturday] but, as I said, we’ll rotate and give some minutes. Some, after the game, will do some harder training this week to get ready for Brighton. Some will join the squad and go down there."

Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams and Odion Ighalo are all likely to come into the team for a chance to increase their match sharpness.

Check out how we predict Solskjaer to set the team out here.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brazil international hoping to complete Man United move this week

FC Porto defender Alex Telles reportedly wants to seal his Manchester United move this week, with talks at an advanced stage.

Alex Turk

Everything to know: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Here's everything Manchester United fans should know ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third Round clash against Luton Town.

Alex Turk

Man United Predicted XI: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

How will Manchester United line up at Luton Town in Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third Round clash?

Alex Turk

Victor Lindelof's Crystal Palace numbers emphasise Man United's need for a new central defender

Victor Lindelof's game by numbers against Crystal Palace emphasised Manchester United's need for a central defender.

Alex Turk

Serie A manager desperate to sign Man United defender before transfer deadline

AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has reiterated his desire to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this 'summer'.

Alex Turk

Manchester United left-back target to push for a move this week

Manchester United target Alex Telles is reportedly set to push for an FC Porto exit in the coming days.

Alex Turk

Patrice Evra gives scathing rant after Crystal Palace batter Manchester United

Patrice Evra provided Sky viewers with a scathing rant after Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

by

Tony otieno

Donny van de Beek reacts to goalscoring debut in 'really bad' Manchester United performance

Donny van de Beek has labelled Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace as 'really bad,' following a debut goal.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends Manchester United transfer message after Crystal Palace defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent the Manchester United board a transfer message after watching his side lose 3-1 to Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Manchester United's main Premier League focus

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained Manchester United's main Premier League focus this season.

Alex Turk