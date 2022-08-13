Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Gives Pre-Match Thoughts Before Manchester United Vs Brentford

Prior to kick-off at Brentford, Erik ten Hag has provided some insight into his starting eleven choices.

Manchester United will imminently face Brentford as their second Premier League fixture of the 2022/23 campaign.

Brentford fought back to draw 2-2 against Leicester City last weekend, while Erik ten Hag's first match against Brighton ended in a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

United's starting eleven against Brentford is: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Erik ten Hag Oslo

Speaking to MUTV before kick-off at Brentford, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about what Christian Eriksen can add to the game.

The Dane is facing his former club in what is his second consecutive start as a Manchester United player, having featured as a false nine against Brighton Hove & Albion last weekend.

Ten Hag said that Eriksen "has to dominant the game, like everyone else. He can make the difference.

"We know his creativity. His relationship with Bruno is getting better every day."

Christian Eriksen

Brentford manager Thomas Frank spoke to Sky Sports about Christian Eriksen's fluid versatility in midfield positioning, 

"I expect two things. Either he will be playing [as] the eight, or playing [as] the six in the build up... no doubt we know we need to close him down."

Thomas Frank Brentford

Ten Hag was then queried about Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in the starting line-up,

"His pre-season was short, but Ronaldo is Ronaldo, he can do it," Ten Hag said.

"He has proven that so many times in the past, he is a fit guy and he has to show (that) today."

Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
