Erik Ten Hag Press Conference Prior To Leicester City Clash | Antony | Cristiano Ronaldo | Transfer Window

As the Premier League progresses, the summer transfer window is about to reach it's end today at 23:00 BST, this of course brings questions that were forwarded to Erik Ten Hag at the press conference prior to Leicester fixture on Wednesday.

Transfer Window

The 52-year-old was asked about the signing of the Brazilian and also about the amount of money that was spent onto buying the latest signings like Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

The manager said, "I think all the top clubs in the Premier League spend a lot of money in the summer and that is how the market have developed and I can do nothing for it, no one can do anything for it, it's just the market, we have to accept it how it went"

Antony (Right-Winger)

Speaking on Antony's mentality fitting at Manchester United, the Dutchman was asked about what he thought about the 24-year-old, the former Ajax manager added, "He [Antony] is one with the right fight spirit"

In terms of his position, you played him on the right in your time at Ajax, is that what you see them primarily see him [Antony] playing at [Manchester] United?

Erik Ten Hag answered, "If it happens, yes"

Cristiano Ronaldo (Striker)

The reporter started to ask Erik Ten Hag about how does the 52-year-old see Cristiano [Ronaldo] fitting at his Manchester United.

Ten Hag said, "The way of play set the demands and you can see on training clearly that he has the capabilities, so he will fit in I don't have to explain, he will fit in every system or in every style"

Then was asked, what did you say to him about the style of football you want to play?

Ten Hag added, "yes, clear, that is why I would be talking [with everyone] and I said we are in one page and he [Cristiano Ronaldo] knows what the demand is"

Erik Ten Hag seems happy with the players he's got so far to face the Premier League season, he believes the spots that needed new specific players have been filled.

