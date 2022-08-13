Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Manchester United Extraordinary Statistic Following Defeat Against Brentford

After the humbling defeat (4-0) against Brentford, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag spoke in the press conference and reacted to a curious statistic.

This Saturday afternoon a new record was broken by the Red Devils, sadly for the fanbase a negative one.

This was Manchester United's seventh consecutive away loss in all competitions, certainly a worrying statistic.

Erik Ten Hag Brentford

The new manager Erik Ten Hag since his arrival has tried to reunite this broken team but the players are not helping so much.

Following the defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion the past week at Old Trafford, everyone thought the next game would be better and the performance would also be better.

The expectations for today were even higher as Brentford was believed to be a more accessible team to get the three points from, nothing farther away from reality.

After the match at press conference for MUTV Erik Ten Hag was asked about his opinion on the following statistic:

'The last time Manchester United lost their opening two Premier League games they went on to win the title (1992-93)'

The Dutch manager went to react by answering: “OK, thank you.”

Author Verdict:

This has to be the lowest point we have ever seen from Manchester United and for the future and the sake of the fanbase I hope with all my heart that this statistic could be repeated this season.

