Erik Ten Hag's Leicester City Press Conference

Erik ten Hag spoke to the press today before Thursday's match against Leicester City, which kicks off at 20:00 BST.

The Dutchman was also posed questions about the transfer window, which closes tomorrow.

Ten Hag said,

"I think for this window [Antony and Martin Dúbravka] would be the end, but when there is great opportunity you always have to be alert at this top club.

"There is an agreement between the clubs [Ajax and Manchester United] but the paperwork is not done, so I cannot go deep [on Antony's qualities].

"We still need to strengthen the offensive department because we have many games to cover."

United have been linked with a late move for Barcelona right-back, Sergiño Dest. Reports have suggested that such a transfer would hinge on the potential sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ten Hag spoke on this matter,

"Of course, Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] will stay in. So this squad, we will go from September to minimum January, but we will play with this squad this season."

Regarding team news for tomorrow's clash, the manager added insight on unfit players,

"Victor Lindelöf is training with the team. We will see today how far he is because he was out for three weeks. Anthony Martial is not available."

