Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag's Leicester City Press Conference

The Manchester United manager has spoken to the media ahead of tomorrow's Premier League match against Leicester City and the close of the summer transfer window.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Erik ten Hag spoke to the press today before Thursday's match against Leicester City, which kicks off at 20:00 BST.

The Dutchman was also posed questions about the transfer window, which closes tomorrow. 

Ten Hag said,

"I think for this window [Antony and Martin Dúbravka] would be the end, but when there is great opportunity you always have to be alert at this top club.

"There is an agreement between the clubs [Ajax and Manchester United] but the paperwork is not done, so I cannot go deep [on Antony's qualities]. 

"We still need to strengthen the offensive department because we have many games to cover."

Ten Hag

United have been linked with a late move for Barcelona right-backSergiño Dest. Reports have suggested that such a transfer would hinge on the potential sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ten Hag spoke on this matter,

"Of course, Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] will stay in. So this squad, we will go from September to minimum January, but we will play with this squad this season."

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Regarding team news for tomorrow's clash, the manager added insight on unfit players,

"Victor Lindelöf is training with the team. We will see today how far he is because he was out for three weeks. Anthony Martial is not available."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ten Hag
Match Day

Erik Ten Hag's Leicester City Press Conference

By Seth Dooley
Fernandes vs Southampton
Match Day

Referee Confirmed For Manchester United Vs Leicester City

By Seth Dooley
James Garner
Transfers

James Garner Close to Premier League Transfer

By Seth Dooley
Antony
Exclusives

Player Profile: How Erik Ten Hag Sees Antony

By Seth Dooley
Antony
Quotes

Antony's Journey From Brazilian Favela To Signing For Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
Amad Diallo
Transfers

Sunderland Closing In On Amad Diallo Loan From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
ronaldo arriving
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay At Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace
Dest
Transfers

Manchester United Considering Sergiño Dest Transfer

By Seth Dooley