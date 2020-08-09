Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Europa League Preview: FC Copenhagen

Alex Turk

Manchester United face FC Copenhagen on Monday night in the eagerly-anticipated Europa League quarter-finals.

The two sides kick-off the mini-tournament taking place this month in Germany, consisting of one-legged ties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hunting his first piece of silverware as United manager and should fancy his chances in doing so.

The Reds are expected to field a strong team for the remainder of the competition, as they look to end Solskjaer's first full season in charge with success.

Have a read of our brief preview ahead of the important clash:

Team News

Solskjaer has a full squad to choose from apart from four defenders – Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.

Copenhagen have a full-strength squad, including David Moyes’ first signing as United manager, Guillermo Varela, who is their first-choice right-back.

Past Meetings

United have met Copenhagen twice in history, both times in the 2006/07 Champions League group stage.

United romped to a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the first meeting – Paul Scholes, John O’Shea and Kieran Richardson the scorers – before Copenhagen won the most recent fixture 1-0 in Denmark.

Form

United have won 15 of their last 22 games since losing to Burnley in January, with the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea the only one in that period.

The Reds have won 7 of our 10 Europa League games this season, losing just once against Astana in the group stage, scoring the most goals (24) and conceding the least (4) in the competition.

United beat Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate in the round of 32, before completing a resounding 7-1 aggregate triumph over LASK Linz in the last 16.

Last Three Results:

UNITED 2-1 LASK Linz

Leicester City 0-2 UNITED

UNITED 1-1 West Ham United

Copenhagen have won their last three games, following a 6-game winless run in the Danish Superliga.

They’ve played 12 Europa League games this season, winning 5 of them, just 2 of which came away from home.

Copenhagen knocked out Celtic 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 32, before coming back from losing the first leg 1-0 against Istanbul Basaksehir to win 3-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Last Three Results:

Copenhagen 3-0 Istanbul Basaksehir

Copenhagen 2-1 Nordsjaelland

Aab Aalborg 0-1 Copenhagen

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United actively trying to find buyer for Phil Jones this summer

Manchester United are reportedly active in trying to find a buyer for Phil Jones this summer, amid another injury setback.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'dreams' of lifting Europa League as United manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he 'dreams' of lifting the Europa League trophy as Manchester United manager.

Alex Turk

FC Copenhagen: 10 things you must know about United's Europa League quarter-final opponents

FC Copenhagen: 10 things you must know about Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final opponents

james-young

United in constant talks 'every day' to strike deal for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are reportedly in constant talks 'every day' to strike a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

United coaches share 'concerns' about two injury-prone players

Manchester United coaches reportedly share 'concerns' over two first-team players struggling with regular injuries.

Alex Turk

Is United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho now in serious doubt?

Is Manchester United's high-profile pursuit of Jadon Sancho starting to be shadowed with serious doubt?

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes strike nominated for Premier League Goal of the Season award

Bruno Fernandes' strike against Brighton & Hove Albion has been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Goal of the Season award.

Alex Turk

United quartet nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Year award

Three Manchester United stars have been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Young Player of the Year award.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses calls to give Harry Maguire a rest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed calls to give Manchester United captain Harry Maguire a rest in the Europa League.

Alex Turk

Tahith Chong set to complete exciting Werder Bremen loan move

Promising Manchester United forward Tahith Chong is set to complete an exciting loan move to Werder Bremen for the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk