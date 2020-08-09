Europa League Preview: FC Copenhagen

Manchester United face FC Copenhagen on Monday night in the eagerly-anticipated Europa League quarter-finals.

The two sides kick-off the mini-tournament taking place this month in Germany, consisting of one-legged ties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hunting his first piece of silverware as United manager and should fancy his chances in doing so.

The Reds are expected to field a strong team for the remainder of the competition, as they look to end Solskjaer's first full season in charge with success.

Have a read of our brief preview ahead of the important clash:

Team News

Solskjaer has a full squad to choose from apart from four defenders – Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.

Copenhagen have a full-strength squad, including David Moyes’ first signing as United manager, Guillermo Varela, who is their first-choice right-back.

Past Meetings

United have met Copenhagen twice in history, both times in the 2006/07 Champions League group stage.

United romped to a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the first meeting – Paul Scholes, John O’Shea and Kieran Richardson the scorers – before Copenhagen won the most recent fixture 1-0 in Denmark.

Form

United have won 15 of their last 22 games since losing to Burnley in January, with the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea the only one in that period.

The Reds have won 7 of our 10 Europa League games this season, losing just once against Astana in the group stage, scoring the most goals (24) and conceding the least (4) in the competition.

United beat Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate in the round of 32, before completing a resounding 7-1 aggregate triumph over LASK Linz in the last 16.

Last Three Results:

UNITED 2-1 LASK Linz

Leicester City 0-2 UNITED

UNITED 1-1 West Ham United

Copenhagen have won their last three games, following a 6-game winless run in the Danish Superliga.

They’ve played 12 Europa League games this season, winning 5 of them, just 2 of which came away from home.

Copenhagen knocked out Celtic 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 32, before coming back from losing the first leg 1-0 against Istanbul Basaksehir to win 3-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Last Three Results:

Copenhagen 3-0 Istanbul Basaksehir

Copenhagen 2-1 Nordsjaelland

Aab Aalborg 0-1 Copenhagen