Europa League Preview: LASK Linz (H)

Alex Turk

Manchester United host LASK Linz on Wednesday night with a place in the Europa League quarter-finals firmly in their grasp.

Let's preview United's first test of what will hopefully be a joyous month to finish off the 2019/20 season...

Team News

Luke Shaw, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe will be unavailable for the remainder of the season.

We should see plenty of rotation from the Premier League run-in, with the tie already technically dead and buried.

Youth stalwarts Teden Mengi, Ethan Laird, James Garner and Tahith Chong could get a chance to impress.

The Teams

Manchester United

UEFA ranking: 9 (highest in competition)
Domestic position: 3rd – Champions League (final match: 26 July)
How they got here: Group L winners, RO32 – 6-1 vs. Club Brugge

LASK Linz

UEFA ranking: 103 (16th in the competition)
Domestic position: 4th – Europa League Qualifying (final match: 5 July)
How they got here: Group D winners, RO32 – 3-1 vs. AZ Alkmaar

Key Facts/Form

United have scored the most goals (21) and conceded the least (3) in this season’s Europa League, keeping 7 clean sheets in 9 games so far.

The Reds are unbeaten in our 9 matches against Austrian clubs (W8 D1) and have won all 4 home meetings, scoring 10 goals and conceding just once.

United are also unbeaten in 13 Europa League home games (W11 D2), winning all 4 this season, scoring 13 and conceding none.

The 5-0 win in the first leg was our biggest-ever away win in the UEFA Cup/Europa League and LASK’s heaviest-ever home defeat in Europe.

After winning the first leg away from home, United have progressed in all 17 European games in which they’ve done so. Most recently against Celta Vigo in the 16/17 Europa League (0-1, 1-1).

UNITED’S LAST THREE EUROPA LEAGUE HOME GAMES

United 5-0 Club Brugge

United 4-0 AZ Alkmaar

United 3-0 Partizan Belgrade

LASK were runners-up to RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga last season but finished in 4th, 17 points off the top this term due to several points deductions.

On the previous 4 occasions LASK have lost the first leg of a European tie at home, they’ve been eliminated in every single one.

LASK are unbeaten in their last 3 European away games (W1 D2) but have won just 3 of their last 8 on the road in UEFA competition.

Since losing to United in the first leg, LASK have endured a horrendous run of form. They’ve lost 7 of their 12 matches since, winning just 3.

LASK’S LAST THREE EUROPA LEAGUE AWAY GAMES

AZ Alkmaar 1-1 LASK Linz

Rosenborg 1-2 LASK Linz

PSV 0-0 LASK Linz

Predicted XI

Romero; Laird, Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Williams; McTominay, Fred; Lingard, Mata, James; Ighalo.

Be sure to watch the Stretford Paddock Preview ahead of United's Europa League second leg against LASK Linz on Wednesday...

Comments

