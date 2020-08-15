Europa League Semi-Final Preview: A daunting task against Sevilla awaits United

Manchester United face a daunting task in Cologne on Sunday night, with in-form La Liga outfit Sevilla standing in the way of a second successive Europa League final.

Similarly to 2017 when United last participated in the competition and went on to win it, a club from the same nation in Celta Vigo proved tough to get past in the semi-finals.

The Reds overcame that task though and will need to improve their poor record against Spanish opposition if they are to go on and face Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in next week's final.

Let's preview what will hopefully be United's penultimate - and not last - fixture of the campaign...

Team News

UNITED

Considering there would’ve been six days to prepare for the game, you’d hope Ole will have a full squad of those who travelled ready and fit.

United will still be without defensive quartet Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.

SEVILLA

Apart from Nemanja Gudelj, who tested positive for COVID-19, Sevilla have a fully fit squad.

Past Meetings

United have never beaten Sevilla, but the only two meetings came in that appalling 2017/18 Champions League round of 16 tie.

The sides played out a 0-0 draw in Spain, before United were deservedly beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford in what was arguably the catalyst of Jose Mourinho’s downfall.

Form

United have won 16 of their last 23 games (W16 D6 L1), with the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea the only one in that period.

The Reds have won 8 of our 10 Europa League games this season, losing just once against Astana in the group stage, scoring the most goals (25) and conceding the least (4) in the competition.

United have scored 14 and conceded just twice so far in the knockout stages, but have only won 13 of our last 56 games against Spanish opposition, losing 18 of them – and the last 3.

Last Three Results Against Spanish Teams:

BARCELONA 3-0 UNITED

UNITED 0-1 BARCELONA

VALENCIA 2-1 UNITED

Sevilla have ended the season in phenomenal form, remaining unbeaten in their last 19 games, and have won 7 of their last 8, conceding just 1 goal in that period.

The Spanish side are the Europa League’s most prolific winners, lifting it 5 times including for 3 years in a row from 2014 to 2016; going on to win the competition each time they’ve reached this stage.

Sevilla have lost just 4 times in 22 meetings against English opposition (W11 D7) and are unbeaten in the last 5.

Last Three Results Against English Sides:

Wolves 0-1 SEVILLA

United 1-2 SEVILLA

SEVILLA 0-1 United

Sevilla – A Tactical Insight

Julen Lopetegui sets up his side in a 4-3-3 system with three energetic midfielders in Fernando, Joan Jordan and Ever Banega – the primary creative spark – playing with unrelenting intensity.

Star man Lucas Ocampos and Suso provide threat from the wings, but have become defensively adept under Lopetegui to fit into his 4-5-1 shape when not in possession.

Sevilla press high up the pitch and hound the opposition, forcing them to try and play out of the back – drawing similarities with Pep Guardiola’s Man City this term.

Former City man Jesus Navas and Sergio Reguilon – voted the La Liga’s best full-back this season – maraud upfield and offer support with inverted runs to congest the final third when attacking.

Expect the Spanish side to take control of possession with a high line, which comes with minimal risk as Jules Kounde and his more experienced centre-back partner Diego Carlos both possess pace.

If United can overcome this test, you’d seriously expect them to go on and lift the trophy next week.

Be sure to check out Stretford Paddock's exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano on the Tier 1 Podcast - a must-watch...