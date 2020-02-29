Everton v Manchester United Preview: Top 4 on the horizon

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday, where a tricky opponent in Everton awaits.

United started the weekend in 5th, just three points behind 4th-place Chelsea after toppling Watford 3-0 at Old Trafford last time out.

The Reds will go into the clash with continued high hopes, after watching Leicester City fall to a 1-0 defeat at Norwich City on Friday night; a win would close the gap to third-place to just six points.

Everton are sat in 11th, but are just five points behind United amid what has been an impressive turn-around under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees have lost just two league games - at Manchester City and Arsenal - since the experienced Italian took charge in December, switching a relegation battle for European contention.

Although Everton are unbeaten in their four home games under Ancelotti (W3 D1), United have hit a good patch of form and are unbeaten in their last seven in all competitions, winning five.

During that spell, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have travelled to Chelsea and Manchester City but came out of both tests with 1-0 and 2-0 wins respectively.

In the reverse fixture, United narrowly escaped defeat in a 1-1 draw, as Duncan Ferguson led Everton out as caretaker manager.

Victor Lindelof’s comedy own-goal from a corner after David de Gea fluffed his lines in the air saw the Reds trail at half-time.

However, Mason Greenwood replaced Jesse Lingard on the 65-minute mark and it took him just over 10 minutes to make the difference, as he’s done so often this season.

The 18-year-old collected the ball from Dan James centrally before taking a touch and firing an unstoppable low effort past Jordan Pickford from 18-yards in front of the Stretford End.

United have notoriously struggled at Goodison in recent history though, winning just of their previous 10 visits (5L 2D).

Last season’s clash on the blue side of Stanley Park was a particularly dark day in Solskjaer’s reign, with the hosts’ producing a 4-0 mauling which all-but ended the Reds’ Champions League aspirations.

In terms of team news, Andre Gomes impressed on his comeback from injury against Arsenal last weekend so a start could be on the cards in this one.

Lucas Digne was left out of the trip to the Emirates with a muscle injury but is expected to return, however, Morgan Schneiderlin won’t face his former club after undergoing knee surgery.

For United, Anthony Martial is a doubt in what is a huge blow, considering only West Ham United have conceded more goals (6) to the 24-year-old than Everton (5).

Odion Ighalo could be the man to replace Martial after scoring his maiden goal for the club against Club Brugge on Thursday.

Scott McTominay is also likely to start after making his full comeback from injury in the 5-0 triumph, potentially lining up alongside Fred in midfield.