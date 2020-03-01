Everton v Manchester United Review: De Gea howler costs United points

Manchester United came into the game with the added impetus of Chelsea dropping points a day earlier and further adding to the ‘up for grabs’ nature of the top four race.

United should of also been buoyed by the surprise inclusion of injury scratch Anthony Martial in the starting line up, after United’s top scorer was almost certain to miss out as early as this morning.

However, all momentum and hope was dashed in less than five minutes after a calamitous error from David De Gea as he dwindles on the ball, allowing himself to be closed down by Dominic Calvert-Lewin who manages to block the keepers clearance directly into United’s goal.

A shock to the system that took the away side at least 10 minutes to recover from as Everton seemed to be galvanised by the early goal, taking the initiative and getting in behind United time and time again in the early stages.After weathering the storm, United began to control and dictate the game boasting upwards of 60% possession going into the half.

However the possession football wasn’t the slow, sluggish and inert football we’ve seen for the large parts of the season as the possession was quick, thoughtful and inventive with Bruno Fernandes at the forefront of everything good for United once again. As the Portuguese talisman stroll again for the reds with a dipping strike from 25 yards out, making it 3 goals and 2 assists in 5 games since his arrival.

Heading towards the break United failed to capitalise on their dominance as they especially got joy down the left channel, with Greenwood flashing a header over the bar from a pinpoint Fred delivery down Everton’s right side.

With what has been an all too common theme this season, United came out in the second half flat and played with nowhere near the same vigor and energy as the first half in a game that had become choppy and tetchy with occasional flash points and the brandishing of seven yellow cars in the game.

It seemed as though if any team was going to nick a winner it seemed as though the home team looked the most likely, as they grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and was putting pressure on the United goal.

In a second half of very little quality, both teams could have nicked it in the end as Pickford pulled out an incredible double save to keep out United’s January signees Fernandes and Ighalo right at the death, before controversy at the other end ensued to end the game.

As Sigurdsson latched onto the ball six yards out, fired a shot low before De Gea pulled off one of his sensational marquee saves with his feet to keep it out sending Sigurdsson to the floor in-front of the goal. Calvert Lewin then fired a left foot shot low that was deflected off Harry Maguire, wrong footing De Gea and squirming up into the United goal.

After mass United appeals the goal was ruled out by VAR as it was deemed that Sigurdsson was obstructing De Gea’s vision in front of the goal in an offside position, ending the game in a stalemate.

United once again fail to close the gap on 4th place after several chances to do so, eventually we have to ask ourselves... how much do we really want it? We’ll have to see how the team reacts and what’s to come in the coming weeks as automatic UCL qualification is still very up for grabs.