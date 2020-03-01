Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
News

Everton v Manchester United Team News

Alex Turk

Manchester United have enforced an interesting change of system against Everton this afternoon, ahead of a crunch clash at Goodison Park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named five changes from the team that hammered Club Brugge 5-0 on Thursday night at Old Trafford, in what looks to be a 4-4-2 diamond formation.

David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood have all returned to the starting line-up, whilst Anthony Martial is a surprise inclusion after not being spotted with the squad last night. A welcome surprise, and that!

Juan Mata misses out despite his eye-catching display against Brugge, whilst Lindelof replaces Eric Bailly, who looked solid again earlier in the week as he settles back after injury.

In an exciting change of system, it looks like Greenwood and Martial will be partnered up front with Bruno Fernandes occupying the space behind.

Behind the attacking firepower, Scott McTominay starts back-to-back games for the first time since his unfortunate injury in December after impressing against Brugge and bagging a fine goal. He’s joined by Matic and Fred - who scored two of his three United goals on Thursday - in midfield

United haven’t used a 4-4-2 diamond this season, with the last time being in that humiliating 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City last May - so you can see why Solskjaer hasn’t tested the water with it since.

To me though, this system seems to be preparing for Paul Pogba’s imminent return and with the personnel involved today, it could prove to be a successful change. Roll on kick-off!

Make sure to join us over at Stretford Paddock for our watchalong of the game v Everton at 13:45 GMT, where we will be live for the game and a review there after!

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Solskjaer sends personal scout to watch £60m-rated Chiesa

Solskjaer sends personal scout to watch £60m-rated Chiesa

Alex Turk

Everton v Manchester United Preview: Top 4 on the horizon

A preview of Manchester United's clash against Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Alex Turk

Pogba’s return date revealed in major boost for United

A look at the coveted return of Paul Pogba to an injury stricken Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Odion Ighalo v Club Brugge

An in depth look at Odion Ighalo's performance as Manchester United ran out comprehensive winners against Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Alex Turk

Manchester United v Review: Five star United

A review of Manchester United's comprehensive display as they dispatched Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 at Old Trafford.

Ciaran Taylor

Manchester United v Club Brugge Team News

A look at team news ahead of Manchester United's crucial Europa League round of 32 clash at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Patrick Ryan

Manchester United v Club Brugge Preview: Do or die in Europe

A preview of Manchester United's Europa League round of 32 second leg tie against Club Brugge on Thursday.

Patrick Ryan

by

Mitul Mistry

Shaw desperate for final chance

As Luke Shaw finally returns to form, he revealed today his ambition to be a key player in future United big games.

Ciaran Taylor

Smalling reveals United dilemma

An update on the status of Chris Smalling as he continues to flourish on his loan spell at AS Roma in Serie A.

Ciaran Taylor

Di Maria hatred for United revealed

Angel Di Maria's hatred for Man United is so strong that he refuses to watch them on television...

Ciaran Taylor