Everton v Manchester United Team News

Manchester United have enforced an interesting change of system against Everton this afternoon, ahead of a crunch clash at Goodison Park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named five changes from the team that hammered Club Brugge 5-0 on Thursday night at Old Trafford, in what looks to be a 4-4-2 diamond formation.

David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood have all returned to the starting line-up, whilst Anthony Martial is a surprise inclusion after not being spotted with the squad last night. A welcome surprise, and that!

Juan Mata misses out despite his eye-catching display against Brugge, whilst Lindelof replaces Eric Bailly, who looked solid again earlier in the week as he settles back after injury.

In an exciting change of system, it looks like Greenwood and Martial will be partnered up front with Bruno Fernandes occupying the space behind.

Behind the attacking firepower, Scott McTominay starts back-to-back games for the first time since his unfortunate injury in December after impressing against Brugge and bagging a fine goal. He’s joined by Matic and Fred - who scored two of his three United goals on Thursday - in midfield

United haven’t used a 4-4-2 diamond this season, with the last time being in that humiliating 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City last May - so you can see why Solskjaer hasn’t tested the water with it since.

To me though, this system seems to be preparing for Paul Pogba’s imminent return and with the personnel involved today, it could prove to be a successful change. Roll on kick-off!

Make sure to join us over at Stretford Paddock for our watchalong of the game v Everton at 13:45 GMT, where we will be live for the game and a review there after!