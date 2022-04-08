Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Everton v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Manchester United travel to Everton on Saturday in desperate need of the three points to stay in the top four race and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Toffees are in deep relegation trouble after losing 3-2 to Burnley in midweek so it's a huge game for everyone involved.

Goodison Park

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 07:30am ET

Pacific time: 04:30am PT

Central time: 06:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 17:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 22:30 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Goodison Park
Match Day

Everton v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 minute ago
imago1010992281h
News

Manchester United's Move for Premier League Midfielder Deemed Unlikely by Journalist

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Milinkovic Savic
News

Manchester United Ahead of Other European Sides in Chase of Serie A Superstar

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Varane
News

Ralf Rangnick Confirms Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani Will Miss the Everton Game

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
luke shaw
News

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester United Want to Extend Luke Shaw's Contract

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Train With Manchester United Teammates Ahead of Everton Clash

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
antony
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag Could Bring Ajax Forward to Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy23 hours ago
nunez
News

Agent Confirms Manchester United Interest in 21-Goal Star Forward

By Kaustubh Pandey23 hours ago