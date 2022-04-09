Skip to main content
Everton vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Returns

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park to face relegation battling Everton in the Premier League and you can find the confirmed team news and lineups ahead of the game here. 

United face Everton in what could be a season defining game for both sides with the three points up for grabs needed majorly by both teams. 

United are in a race for the top four whereas Everton are firmly in a relegation battle at the bottom of the table.

United last faced off against Leicester City in the Premier League and only managed to come away with a point thanks to a goal from Fred. 

Fred scores

United will need to be on top form to stay in the race for the top four and to be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane are all set to miss the game against Everton. 

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles

Matic, Fred, Fernandes

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Everton Team

Ronaldo
