Everton vs Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups

Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League tonight. The Red Devils were beaten 6-3 away at the Etihad last weekend.

A heavy defeat away at Manchester City will always pose as a test of character. A test to see whether the side can bounce back from such a defeat against your rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s men made a mockery of Erik Ten Hag’s side last weekend. A trip to Goodison Park won’t be an easy fixture.

Frank Lampard’s men are on quite an impressive unbeaten run and will want to continue their positive form against United.

Ten Hag has made some changes to the side that lost at the Etihad last Sunday. A number of players come into the side for tonights game.

There has already been a number of leaks ahead of kick off tonight. Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Antony and Marcus Rashford have already been confirmed to start.

Raphael Varane does not make the starting eleven as Harry Maguire misses out through injury.

Manchester United Team

De Gea;

Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony,

Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Ronaldo, Sancho, Varane (back from injury) among those on bench.

Everton Team

Pickford,

Tarkowski, Coady, Coleman,

Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi,

Gray, Gordon, Maupay.

