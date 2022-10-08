Everton vs Manchester United Premier League Match Preview

Manchester United are in need of a win to bounce back from last weekend's defeat. A 6-3 thrashing by derby rivals Manchester City.

A first loss in 5 for Erik Ten Hag and his side, however it was a true eye opener for fans and players alike.

Despite promising progress, last weekend's defeat still highlights how far behind City United are. Being heavily defeated by your City rivals will always leave a sting.

However United cannot dwell on that performance. A trip to Goodison to face Frank Lampard’s Everton awaits.

IMAGO / Action Plus

United returned to winning ways on Thursday night. A 3-2 victory away from home against Omonia will give them a spring in their step.

United did fall behind in the game, however goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were enough to turn their fortunes around.

Ten Hag could receive a boost this weekend as reports suggest Raphael Varane could be fit for the game. Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez paired up on Thursday.

Martial is surely in line for a start tomorrow. The Frenchman could replace Cristiano Ronaldo as the central attacking head.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Everton are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions. Lampard will be looking to continue that run against United.

Ten Hag will have to ensure his side head into the game with fresh heads following such an emphatic defeat.

