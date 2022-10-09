Everton vs Manchester United Where To Watch, TV Channels And Live Stream

Skip to main content
Manchester United travel to Everton tonight in the Premier League, here you can find where to watch the game.

Erik Ten Hag leads his red army into battle on Merseyside tonight. Manchester United head to Goodison Park to take on Frank Lampard’s Everton.

However Ten Hag will have to push his squad to overcome such a heavy defeat from last Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City easily dispatched United at the Etihad.

A midweek Europa League win will have helped with morale. However Everton are a much higher quality side than Omonia.

United are understood to have made several changes to their team tonight. Casemiro, Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof are all set to start. 

Anthony Martial Manchester United UEFA Europa League

It’s an irregular kick off time for United tonight. Due to their participation in the Europa League, United have been granted extra time to recover, resulting in tonight's later kick off time.

The game is being shown on TV in most countries, however. In the UK, you can watch tonight’s game on BT Sport 1.

Alternatively in the UK, you can watch the highlights tonight on Match Of the Day 2 on the BBC at around 10:30pm.

In the USA, you can watch the game on Telemundo, USA Network. In Canada you can watch the game on the futbo Sports Network Canada. 

