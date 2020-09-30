Everything To Know: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Man United (Carabao Cup)

Manchester United travel to the Amex Stadium for the second time in five days, where Brighton & Hove Albion await in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round.

Bruno Fernandes' 100th-minute penalty earned United a controversial 3-2 win on Saturday, in a game where Brighton hit the woodwork a record five times.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for a more assured performance from his team this time around, under the lights on the south coast, though.

Team News

Neither side sustained further injury worries following the league meeting at the weekend.

Axel Tuanzebe should be back in training after the international break, while Phil Jones’ return date is still unknown.

Solskjaer is more likely to go a bit stronger than at Luton Town, although the likes of Dean Henderson, Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly and Juan Mata should keep their places.

Brighton will be without Yves Bissouma again. He is serving the third game of his three-match suspension.

Graham Potter has started a 4-2-3-1 in both of Brighton’s cup games so far, despite using a 3-4-3 in the league, but he’ll probably stick with three-at-the-back in this one.

Past Meetings

Saturday’s win at the Amex means United have beaten Brighton in each of their last four meetings, scoring 11 and conceding 4.

The Reds have scored 3 goals in each of the last 3 games against Brighton, two of which have already come in 2020.

The two sides have only previously met in the League Cup twice, in the 1992/93 second round. They played out a 1-1 draw at Brighton, in which David Beckham made his debut, before United won the second leg 1-0 at Old Trafford.

H2H History:

United – 16 (67%)

Brighton – 3 (12%)

Draws – 5 (21%)

Form

United haven’t lost an away match (excluding neutral venues) since mid-January in the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool. The Reds have won 12 and drawn 3 of the 15 games on the road since Anfield.

In games away from Old Trafford (including neutral venues), United have won 5 of their last 6 (losing to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final.

United won 3-0 at Luton Town in Round Three and we now face our third straight away match in the Carabao Cup, after the Championship club and Manchester City.

Rashford has scored 45% of Man Utd’s Carabao Cup goals since the start of 19/20 (5). He has been directly involved in 55% of them (5G 1A)

Brighton have scored 12 goals in their opening 5 games of the season, only conceding to United and Chelsea.

Brighton beat Portsmouth 4-0 at the Amex Stadium in Round Two, before winning 2-0 at Preston North End in Round Three.

Alireza Jahanbaksh and Alexis Mac Allister have found the net in both of Brighton’s cup games so far.

Jahanbaksh and Bernardo have been directly involved in 3 of their 6 goals in the Carabao Cup games so far.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...