Everything to know: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Manchester United visit Luton Town in Round Three of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, in search of their first win of the 2020/21 season.

The Reds kicked off the campaign in dismal fashion, losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Saturday's Premier League opener.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be wanting a reaction from his side in this one though, so take a look at all you should know ahead of the cup clash.

Team News

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are the only United players ruled out, but expect to see a few changes to help the squad gain match sharpness.

Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams and Odion Ighalo are all likely to enter the starting line-up.

Luton are missing defensive duo Dan Potts and Brendan Galloway, as well as midfielder Eunan O’Kane through injury.

We’re likely to see a start for United Academy graduate Ryan Tunnicliffe in midfield. Luton are his eighth club since moving away and he’s now 27 years old.

Past Meetings

United have faced Luton Town on 39 occasions, more than you’d probably expect, although the last meeting came in April 1992.

The teams played out a 1-1 draw at Luton last time they met, which stopped an eight-match winning run for United.

H2H History:

United – 28 (72%)

Luton Town – 4 (10%)

Draws – 7 (18%)

Manager H2H:

This will, unsurprisingly, be the first time Ole and Nathan Jones have faced each other as managers.

Jones managed Luton from 2016 to 2019 as his first job, before an unsuccessful spell at Stoke saw him return in 2020.

He’s maintained a 53 win percentage as Luton manager, winning 97 of his 183 games in charge.

Form

It goes without saying that United lost their first game of the 2020/21 season in humiliating fashion at the weekend, with Crystal Palace winning 3-1 at Old Trafford.

United were knocked out of last season’s competition by City in the semi-finals, losing 3-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 loss at Old Trafford and a 1-0 win at the Etihad.

Luton have started their season off very brightly, winning all four of their games so far and conceding just twice.

They defeated Norwich 3-1 in Round 1, before overcoming another Championship outfit in Reading 1-0 in Round 2.

Wins against Barnsley and Derby see them currently sit in 3 in the Championship.

The Opposition

Luton play in a 4-3-3 with three versatile forwards who can play across the front line.

The starting XI they’ve fielded in both league games this season has had an average age of 27. United’s average age vs. Palace was 25 and it should be lower in this one.

They tend to direct their attacks down both wings, with the full-backs regularly searching for their respective wingers with long balls.

29-year-old striker James Collins is considered as their main danger, scoring four goals in three appearances so far this season. He was the club’s top scorer in his debut Championship campaign in 19/20, netting 14 times.

