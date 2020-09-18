Everything you need to know: Crystal Palace (H)

Manchester United are back in action this weekend, hosting Crystal Palace at Old Trafford to kick-off the Premier League campaign.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know ahead of United's upcoming game against the Eagles...

Team News

Paul Pogba a doubt to start due to his late return for pre-season after testing positive for COVID-19.

Donny van de Beek is in contention to make his competitive debut after appearing in United’s only pre-season friendly against Aston Villa.

Axel Tuanzebe is the only guaranteed absentee (pre-Ole presser). He’s almost recovered from a foot injury and is expected to return to full fitness in late September/early October.

Palace are very short of defensive options. Nathan Ferguson, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt have all been ruled out.

Mamadou Sakho returned from injury in midweek, but Cheikhou Kouyate is expected to start alongside Scott Dann in central defence.

Eberechi Eze could make his full Premier League debut in midfield. Michy Batshuayi could also make his second Palace debut on loan from Chelsea up front.

Past Meetings

Since their return to the Premier League, United have beaten Palace 12 times in the last 15 meetings (2D 1L).

Palace’s only win against United in that period was at Old Trafford in GW3 last season. Van Aanholt became the first-ever player to score a stoppage time winner for the visitors at Old Trafford in a 2-1 defeat.

H2H History:

United – 38 (67%)

Leicester – 8 (14%)

Draws – 11 (19%)

Manager H2H:

Ole leads 2-1 in terms of wins over Roy Hodgson.

Both wins have been at Selhurst Park over the last two seasons. Hodgson’s came at Old Trafford last term.

Form

United are 14 games unbeaten in the Premier League (9W 5D), a run stretching back to January.

United ended the 19/20 season in lacklustre form at Old Trafford in July though. A 2-2 draw with Southampton was followed by a 1-1 stalemate with West Ham.

Palace started their season with a 1-0 win over Southampton at Selhurst Park last weekend, with Wilfried Zaha scoring the winner.

It was the first clean sheet they’ve kept in the last nine games and before the game, they had only won one game since lockdown (vs. Bournemouth back in June).

The Opposition: A Tactical View

Palace regularly lined up in a 4-5-1 last season, but Roy Hodgson has used a 4-4-2 in both of their games so far in the current campaign.

We’re likely to see either Zaha or Batshuayi partner Ayew up front, with Eze or Schlupp on the left and either Zaha or Townsend on the right.

Milivojevic is likely to return to the starting line-up, partnered by McCarthy McArthur or Meyer in central midfield.

With Van Aanholt ruled out, academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell should start at left-back again, with Joel Ward on the other side of Dann and Kouyate in defence.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita had a great game against Southampton and has the potential to frustrate United. He made five saves to keep a clean sheet, with all five shots faced coming from inside the box.

Strengths:

Attacking down the left – The vast majority of Palace’s shots last season came from the left side of the pitch. Zaha regularly featured on the left flank and took more shots than any other Palace player. However, their ability to attack down the left may be affected by the absence of Van Aanholt.

Individual pressing – Palace enjoy pressing from the front, with Ayew applying more pressure than any other Premier League player last season. McArthur similarly had the most successful pressures in the league last term.

Weaknesses:

Pressing as a team – Although individuals in the team press well, as a collective it’s not great. Palace have one of the worst pressure success rates in the Premier League and sit in the bottom five of the metric.

Creating goalscoring chances – Palace had the second-lowest xG (33.9) in the Premier League last season and also scored the second-fewest goals (29). If United slip up in this game, it’ll be through our own mistakes.

