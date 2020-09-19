SI.com
Stretford Paddock
Patrice Evra gives scathing rant after Crystal Palace batter Manchester United

Alex Turk

Patrice Evra treated Sky Sports viewers with a scathing rant many Manchester United fans could relate to after Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

United kicked off their 2020/21 Premier League campaign in the worst way possible, despite a debut goal for Donny van de Beek.

Speaking on Sky Sports after full-time, Evra unleashed his frustration about the performance and United's transfer business this 'summer':

"I’m burning inside. There’s so much negativity about the transfer window and the club have done nothing about it. For me, it’s deja vu, I’m exhausted and it’s only the first day of the season. We made them look good. They didn't play a good game against Southampton — I think United did everything to make them look like Barcelona or Real Madrid. If i was still playing I’d break the VAR, I’d have gone on the sideline and broke the camera (h/t @utdreport)."

Evra has gained his increased popularity amongst United supporters since retirement for a reason.

The Frenchman's brutal honesty makes for gripping television, but the words he is saying are completely true.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't been backed in the transfer window so far and the negativity that has caused wasn't at all helped by the performance today.

Hopefully, this display and result can finally tempt the club to invest in the squad. Otherwise, the 20/21 season may be the shortest in Premier League history, but it's going to be a long one for United.

