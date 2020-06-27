FA Cup Preview: Norwich City (A)

Next up for Manchester United is a trip to Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

The competition arguably presents Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his best opportunity to win silverware in his first full season as manager.

Let's preview a clash United are considered hefty favourites for...

Team News

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are expected to still be absent through injury, after missing the first two games back.

Solskjaer has confirmed Jesse Lingard could return from a short illness to make his first appearance since the restart.

Barring the two aforementioned defenders, there's essentially a full squad to pick from once again.

For Norwich, striker Josip Drmic is a major doubt after picking up a knock late on against Everton at the weekend.

Defensive trio Sam Byram, Christopher Zimmerman and captain Grant Hanley will all also be absent through injury.

Manager Daniel Farke has confirmed he will rotate his team as the Canaries continue to battle relegation.

Past Meetings

United comfortably beat Norwich in both Premier League fixtures this season, winning 3-1 at Carrow Road and 4-1 at Old Trafford.

The Reds have won seven of their last eight games against Norwich, with an aggregate score of 22-3.

United have won on their last three visits to Carrow Road, conceding just once in that period.

H2H History

United – 39 (55%)

Sheffield United – 17 (24%)

Draws – 15 (21%)

Manager H2H

Solskjaer holds a 2-0 lead over Farke in terms of head-to-head meetings:

United 4-0 Norwich – January 2020

Norwich 1-3 United – October 2019

Form

The victory over Sheffield United extended United's unbeaten run to 13 games.

United haven’t conceded once in their FA Cup run this season, scoring 10 goals across four matches

Third Round: Wolves 0-0 United

Third Round Replay: United 1-0 Wolves

Fourth Round: Tranmere 0-6 United

Fifth Round: Derby 0-3 United

Norwich have only won four home games (25%) against Premier League opposition this season and the Canaries have failed to find the net in their last three games.

This is the first time Norwich have played at home in the FA Cup this season, winning three times on the road in the build-up.

Third Round: Preston 2-4 Norwich

Fourth Round: Burnley 1-2 Norwich

Fifth Round: Spurs 1-1 Norwich (3-4 pens)

Player To Watch - Odion Ighalo

Ighalo has scored four goals in three starts at United so far and should get another chance to start from the off here.

Anthony Martial could be handed a rest ahead of the Brighton & Hove Albion game and Ighalo is the likely candidate to replace him.

Two of his four goals have come in the FA Cup, both against Derby County in the last round, and the Nigerian star needs three more to become top scorer in the competition.

