FC Sheriff vs Manchester United: Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | Sheriff Stadium

Manchester United travelled to Moldova for their first away Europa League fixture of the season against FC Sheriff

Manchester United will try to secure their first three points in the European competition this season as the first game against Real Sociedad did not go as planned losing to the Spanish side 0-1 at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag opted for an alternative team for the last Europa League game to give more playtime to the regularly benched footballers, but they failed to meet the expectations.

For tomorrow's away game at Sheriff's Stadium, it is believed that the Dutch manager will put everything on the grill, going as aggressive as possible to bring home the three points.

Here we bring you the details of how and where you can watch the international clash taking place on Thursday 15.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:45 pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 12:45 pm ET

Pacific time: 9:45 am PT

Central time: 11:45 am CT

India

Kick-off is at 10:15 pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 3:45 am AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on BT TV or BT Sport 2, it will be streamed on bt.com/sport and BT Sport App.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on CBS Sports and Livestream on fuboTV.

In Canada, the match will be streamed on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be streamed on Stan Sport.

In India, the game will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD and live streamed on SonyLIV.

By Saul Escudero
