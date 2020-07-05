Player Profile: Bruno Fernandes vs AFC Bournemouth (H)

Bruno Fernandes was on fire for Manchester United once again on Saturday, as the Reds romped to a 5-2 win over AFC Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old scored another goal and added two assists to his ever-growing tally as United extending their unbeaten run to 16 games in emphatic fashion.

Since Fernandes' arrival at the end of January, only Anthony Martial has scored more Premier League goals (8) than him (6) and no one has provided more assists (5).

United are truly marching towards Champions League qualification, but let's delve into the numbers from another phenomenal display from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Portuguese magnifico.

Fernandes was once again attempting risky passes to get things moving for United and for the most part, it came off with great success.

He attempted 71 passes, maintaining an 80% pass accuracy and completing 43 of them in the final third.

Amidst providing the assists for Mason Greenwood's first and Martial's sublime strike, Fernandes created five chances - two clear of Paul Pogba with the second-most.

He also once again didn't show fatigue in his defensive work, making four ball recoveries and one tackle.

United will be getting a much-needed rest before Thursday's trip to Aston Villa, where it'd be very surprising if we didn't see an unchanged side for the fourth-straight league game.

It's a very exciting time to be associated with the Reds, and Fernandes is right in the centre of the reason why.

