Fernandes praises quality of midfield team-mates

Bruno Fernandes was simply sublime once again for Manchester United against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old scored twice and hit the post as United recorded another impressive 3-0 Premier League win at the AMEX Stadium.

Speaking after full-time, Fernandes was keen to attract recognition for his midfield team-mates, rather than absorbing the praise himself:

"In the last games, before the stop, Scotty [McTominay] and Fred played very well and we have a lot of good results. Now it’s Nema [Matic], Paul [Pogba] and me, sometimes Andy [Pereira] or Juan [Mata] can play no.10, or Jesse - we have a lot of qualities and I don’t think it is fair on the guys who are out to just talk about me and Paul. I need to be better and better to help the team. Everyone thinks the same way and that’s why we are playing this way and the results are coming. We know we need to give our best because we have such good quality.”

Fernandes has completely changed the dynamic of this United team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and could prove to be one of the club's most important signings... ever.

He's also raised the level and morale of Paul Pogba, as well as others around him, so it's great to see him taking time to praise them whilst he's the centre of attention.

United have a proper player on their hands and look set to be going places whilst he's the focal point of the team.

