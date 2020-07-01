Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Fernandes praises quality of midfield team-mates

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes was simply sublime once again for Manchester United against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old scored twice and hit the post as United recorded another impressive 3-0 Premier League win at the AMEX Stadium.

Speaking after full-time, Fernandes was keen to attract recognition for his midfield team-mates, rather than absorbing the praise himself:

"In the last games, before the stop, Scotty [McTominay] and Fred played very well and we have a lot of good results. Now it’s Nema [Matic], Paul [Pogba] and me, sometimes Andy [Pereira] or Juan [Mata] can play no.10, or Jesse - we have a lot of qualities and I don’t think it is fair on the guys who are out to just talk about me and Paul. I need to be better and better to help the team. Everyone thinks the same way and that’s why we are playing this way and the results are coming. We know we need to give our best because we have such good quality.”

Fernandes has completely changed the dynamic of this United team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and could prove to be one of the club's most important signings... ever.

He's also raised the level and morale of Paul Pogba, as well as others around him, so it's great to see him taking time to praise them whilst he's the centre of attention.

United have a proper player on their hands and look set to be going places whilst he's the focal point of the team.

Be sure to watch an in-depth discussion about the Brighton win over on Stretford Paddock with the Match Review:

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Solskjaer hails 'special' Greenwood after Brighton display

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Mason Greenwood's performance and goal as Manchester United romped past Brighton & Hove Albion.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Paul Pogba vs Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

We delve into the numbers from Paul Pogba's performance as Manchester United defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 in the Premier League.

Alex Turk

Player Ratings: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

It's time to rate the Manchester United players following the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Alex Turk

United Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no changes from the last Premier League game as Manchester United visit Brighton & Hove Albion tonight.

Alex Turk

Predicted XI: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

We provide insight on who could start as Manchester United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion this evening.

Alex Turk

Premier League Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

We take a closer look at Manchester United's upcoming Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Alex Turk

Dean Henderson extends Sheffield United loan

Manchester United have confirmed Dean Henderson has extended his loan at Sheffield United until the end of the season.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer provides squad update after 120 minutes at Norwich

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a squad update ahead of Manchester United's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all-but confirms Angel Gomes exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly confirmed that Angel Gomes will be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer this week.

Alex Turk

FA Cup Player Profile: Bruno Fernandes vs Norwich City (A)

Alex Turk looks at the numbers that suggest Bruno Fernandes' performance for Manchester United against Norwich City wasn't all bad.

Alex Turk