FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorers and Most Assists

Here you can find the top goal scorers and most assists in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is well underway and there are a number of top performing players in the tournament. In this article you will be able to find all of the top performing players stats at the tournament.

From the big names such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to some rising talents such as Cody Gakpo. There has been a great variety of players proving themselves on the world stage.

With the tournament now well into the knockout rounds, many people will want to be attentive to the top performers. From goals, to assists as well as clean sheets, theres a lot to keep track of.

There aren’t certain singular players who are top scorer or top assisters so far in the tournament, a number of players are performing to similar standards. Below you can find all the important numbers.

World Cup Top Goal Scorers

1st = Alvaro Morata, Cody Gakpo, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Rashford, Enner Valencia. (3)

World Cup Top Assists

1st - Harry Kane (3)

2nd = Christian Pulisic, Dusan Tadic, Theo Hernandez, Andrija Zivkovic, Jordi Alba, Bruno Fernandes, Denzel Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Ivan Perisic, Davy Klaassen (2)

