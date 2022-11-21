FIFA World Cup Group E, Fixtures and Results

Group E features some top sides and could be one of the more difficult groups at the FIFA World Cup this year. Germany and Spain will be battling it out for the top spot in the group.

Costa Rica, Germany, Japan and Spain complete the group. Japan and Costa Rica however will not be there to make up the numbers and do have some talent to feature.

Some of the players to watch in this group will include the likes of Jamal Musiala, Pedri and Youssoufa Moukoko. This group is huge in terms of young talents.

Spain and Germany will host the biggest game in the group and will be heavily viewed by fans. Germany and Spain are level on the bookies odds for favourite to win the group.

The full list of fixtures and updating results for group E can be found below.

Germany v Japan (23/11/22)

Spain v Costa Rica (23/11/22)

Japan v Costa Rica (27/11/22)

Spain v Germany (27/11/22)

Costa Rica v Germany (1/12/22)

Japan v Spain (1/12/22)

