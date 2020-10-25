5 Key Takeaways: Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 bore draw by Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday, remaining without a win at Old Trafford this season in the process.

Let's take a look at five things we learned...

UNITED ARE READY

I’m not suggesting United were fantastic today, it was flat on occasions, but the performance wasn’t even comparable to those against Crystal Palace and Spurs.

After a short pre-season period, if you can even call it that, United didn’t look ready whatsoever in the opening month of the season.

The results and performances against Palace and Spurs proved that, however, sharpness has looked a lot better over the three games this past week.

United, as they should be, are seemingly nearing full fitness and sharpness, so positive results and performances should follow.

We had 14 shots to Chelsea’s 6 today, 4 to 1 on target, as well as 114 final third passes to their 71. United looked the sharper of the two sides, which bodes well for the remainder of this tough run.

ICE COOL LINDELOF

There were plenty of calls to start Axel Tuanzebe over Victor Lindelof today, but Ole kept faith in his first-choice central-defensive partnership and it paid dividends.

In what was a game of defences, Thiago Silva was impressive at the back for Chelsea, receiving the MOTM award, but Lindelof executed a similar role for United against a talented attack.

The Iceman completed 100% of his attempted tackles, made 4 ball recoveries and 2 clearances, but it was how he brought the ball out of the defence that was the most impressive.

Fred (72) was the only United player to make more passes than Lindelof (56), who maintained a 91% pass accuracy with 30 of them going forwards.

He also completed 2 take-ons and created 1 chance, with only Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata creating more across the 90 minutes.

He helped United remain on the front foot and was rewarded with the first clean sheet of the league season.

JAMES INEFFECTIVE

Dan James scored on his United debut against Chelsea in August 2019, but things haven’t been as good as his impact on that day at Old Trafford since.

He scored 3 goals in the opening month of last season, but hasn’t found the net since, scoring just 4 goals and providing 7 assists in 51 games in all competitions.

It was more of the same frustration watching him against Chelsea. He constantly looked bright on the ball when driving towards a back three not blessed with pace, but the end product when faced against a man simply wasn’t good enough.

James recorded a 71% pass accuracy from just 14 passes, completing 10 of them, although 5 were backwards and just 1 went towards the Chelsea goal. With his pace, you’d expect him to regularly beat his man, but James failed all 4 of his attempted take-ons.

Anthony Martial’s suspension provided him with an opportunity to get back into the starting picture, but he’s failed to take his chances so far.

ENTER, EL MATADOR

Edinson Cavani finally made his highly-anticipated debut for United today and almost put the ball in the back of the net with his first touch.

With just over 30 minutes on the pitch in what was a cagey affair, Cavani didn’t get a clear chance to make an impact, but looked bright.

Many fans have rightly been sceptical over how he’ll fare at Old Trafford, but he looked in great condition for a 33-year-old and could prove to be a strong option to provide Anthony Martial with competition.

Martial is likely to return against Leipzig, with his ban on a domestic basis, but we could very well see El Matador make his first start for the Reds next weekend against Arsenal.

HOME IS THE NEW AWAY

You’ve got to imagine whether United would’ve found the extra push to snag a winner in front of the Stretford End if there were 75,000 lively Reds in the stands today.

United have now played their first three home league games without a single win for the first time since the 1972-73 season, and that can’t be a coincidence.

We’ve drawn the short straw in terms of the fixture list, with games against Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, City and Leeds all taking place at Old Trafford before the year is up.

The Reds could face trips to those clubs when fans, albeit at a limited capacity, could be back in the grounds. Not exactly the fairest, but it is what it is. We could’ve done with the fans there today.