United 1-6 Tottenham: Five Things We Learned

Tottenham Hotspur humiliated Manchester United on Sunday, achieving a record-equalling 6-1 win at Old Trafford.

Let's take a look at five things we learned from the disaster show against Jose Mourinho's side

Manchester United can't defend

United's defence last year was the second-best in the league, in terms of goals conceded. But this season has gotten off to a horrible start, and the defence has been shambolic, to say the least.

Even before going down to 10 men, the first two goals came from direct mistakes from defenders. United's defence at the moment does not look like a unit that is willing to back each other.

Harry Maguire going out to the left to get to Serge Aurier and Luke Shaw leaving Heung Son-min open to score his second was just the perfect example of that.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who many think is the club's best defender, was also stood still and let Son run away for his first goal. So there isn't really one person to blame because there were individual errors all over the defence. Conceding six goals at home is bad enough, but letting a Jose Mourinho team do that just rubbed salt into the wounds.

Is Harry Maguire the weak link?

All summer there has been talk of how United need the ideal partner for Maguire; someone who has attributes that complement those of the captain. But we need to stop and have a look at whether Maguire is the one who deserves to be first-choice.

His performance post-lockdown has been sub-par and today was probably one of his worst, if not his worst performance in a United shirt. While he hasn't been poor for United, there is little argument about how bad he has been so far this season.

Manchester United don't have a leader

"Spineless" is a word I personally don't throw around, but that feels almost perfect to summarise the performance today. From back to front, we lacked effort, passion, tenacity, and quality.

A leader is someone who can reignite a group in the most troubling of times, and there was no one in a red shirt who looked capable of that. Maguire certainly looks the person to do that after making blunders himself.

He didn't seem to be able to pick himself up, let alone lift any of the others. All great teams have more than one leader on the pitch, but United just seemed to lose the plot early on and caved in after going down to 10 men. No fight, no spirit, and no leaders.

The players are letting everyone down

Obviously, the manager is the head of the snake and will get the axe first, but United's players since the start of the season have been way below average. It's not just today's game, it has been every game, bar some parts of the cup action.

Most of our players have performed way below expectations and let the manager and fans down. Yesterday's performance from the whole team is just symbolic of the mood of the whole squad and around the club.

There was no spirit or sense of urgency to get back into a game where United took the lead in two minutes. There definitely has to be new personnel coming in, but the current players need to increase their level of performance.

This is going to be a long season

Manchester United Football Club has genuinely ruined many moods for the next two weeks. After losing the first game of the season, United needed to go on a good run to get back to finishing close to the top of the table.

But instead, United have lost two of the first three games and currently sit 16th in the Premier League. There is obviously a day left of the transfer window and it looks like Telles and Cavani are done deals, but that doesn't fix the centre-back issues. No matter what happens in the next two days, we are in for a very long season.

No matter how we feel about Ole, he is a man who is on the clock. And if the players and himself don't pick up the pace, he will be another manager out of the door by Christmas.

The board has continued its cycle of not backing the manager after getting Champions league action. No matter how much we talk about the underlying issues right now, it's Ole who will be left out to dry at the end of the day and that will be a painful sight to have to see.

I hope the board gets a few brain cells at the last minute and get some deals through by the end of the transfer window. More than anything, I hope the players realise that they're playing for Manchester United and lift their game to be worthy of wearing this shirt.