Player Profile: Fred v LASK Linz (A)

It’s been a productive season so far in terms of the rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and one of the main positives has undoubtedly been the glowing improvement in Fred.

After Jose Mourinho sanctioned his £50million move from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, Fred endured a seriously poor first campaign in English football but he’s flourished into a top midfielder under Solskjaer.

His role in the 5-0 win at LASK Linz last night was the latest in a string of impressive performances, where he’s really had to step up this season due to injury problems leaving the squad thin at times.

Fred lined up in a midfield pivot alongside Scott McTominay at the Linzer Stadion, in what was his 37th appearance of the campaign, after netting a brace in United’s previous Europa League game against Club Brugge.

No player on the pitch completed more passes than Fred (55), with the Brazil international also maintaining an 88% pass accuracy in the final third and creating 2 chances, including a stunning through ball to assist Juan Mata for United’s third goal.

The tenacious ace also made 8 ball recoveries, with Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes being the only Reds players with more (both 9), whilst McTominay (4) was the only United man to make more interceptions than Fred (3).

He made 1 block inside the box, completed 100% of his clearances and won 2 fouls, only committing 1, to round off a near-complete performance in the heart of a United team on their best run of form in recent history.