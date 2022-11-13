Fulham v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups

It’s the final game before the World Cup gets underway in the Premier League and Manchester United will be looking for a win. Craven Cottage however will not be an easy place to go.

Nevertheless, you can find todays confirmed lineups from both United and Fulham below. Erik Ten Hag has made a number of changes from his side that lost to Aston Villa last Sunday.

Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage in their final game before the Premier League comes to a halt for the World Cup. The competition gets underway in just around a weeks time.

The Red Devils will need to bounce back from last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat away at Aston Villa. Results haven’t gone their way over the weekend and so 3 points is a must.

United will want to stay firmly in the top four race ahead of the return to action on Boxing Day. With the January transfer window then on the horizon, United have to try to steady the ship ahead of a possibly busy window.

Early team news suggests that Jadon Sancho, Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo all miss today's game. It’s not ideal for United to be so thin in attack but they can perform without these players.

It’ll be a tough test against a Fulham side who have proved that they aren’t just here to make up the numbers this season. However, the hosts will be without Aleksander Mitrovic, a key player that could have made a significant impact.

Manchester United Team

De Gea,

Malacia, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw,

Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes,

Elanga, Martial, Rashford.

Fulham Team

