Skip to main content

Gary Neville Has Described Manchester United Performance Upon Defeat Against Brentford

The former Manchester United Full Back has spoken on the poor performance shown by the first team to make it the second defeat in a row this season.

The Red Devils were embarrassed by Brentford to make it a record of seven away defeats in the Premier League.

Erik Ten Hag's side is still with zero points, only one goal scored and six goals conceded from his first two matches managing Manchester United.

David De Gea Brentford

Following the 4-0 humbling defeat the former United Full back Gary Neville told Sky Sports:

"I'm trying to think of one thing Manchester United have done well in the first half and I can't think of one.

"I've been watching United for 42 years and I can't think of a moment where I've felt it was as bad as it was in that first half."

The Dutchman's side were thought to come-back in the second half but they did not to what Neville added, "If you thought it couldn't get any lower, it just has."

Author Verdict:

Manchester United made unexplainable mistakes today, starting from the Goalkeeper childish first conceded goal.

David De Gea needs to prove the fanbase wrong by securing the goal otherwise everybody will try to score bangers from outside the box thinking it will be easy.

There is an urgent need to a defensive Midfielder in the squad and hopefully Adrien Rabiot arrives to take the position.

Erik Ten Hag will need to work madly hard during the week before the clash against Liverpool at least to avoid an embarrassing defeat.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

David De Gea Brentford
Match Day

Gary Neville Has Described Manchester United Performance Upon Defeat Against Brentford

By Saul Escudero11 seconds ago
Adrien Rabiot arriving
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Storms Off Pitch And Ignores Erik Ten Hag Following Manchester United Horror Loss Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
David De Gea Brentford
Match Day

David De Gea Speaks After Manchester United Disaster Against Brentford

By Seth Dooley1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
Match Day

Brentford 4-0 Manchester United | Player Ratings

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
David De Gea
Match Day

Watch: Second David De Gea Shock Error Gives Brentford Increased Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
de gea
Match Day

Watch: David De Gea Shocking Error Gifts Brentford Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Match Day

Erik Ten Hag Gives Pre-Match Thoughts Before Manchester United Vs Brentford

By Seth Dooley5 hours ago