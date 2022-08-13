Gary Neville Has Described Manchester United Performance Upon Defeat Against Brentford

The former Manchester United Full Back has spoken on the poor performance shown by the first team to make it the second defeat in a row this season.

The Red Devils were embarrassed by Brentford to make it a record of seven away defeats in the Premier League.

Erik Ten Hag's side is still with zero points, only one goal scored and six goals conceded from his first two matches managing Manchester United.

Following the 4-0 humbling defeat the former United Full back Gary Neville told Sky Sports:

"I'm trying to think of one thing Manchester United have done well in the first half and I can't think of one.

"I've been watching United for 42 years and I can't think of a moment where I've felt it was as bad as it was in that first half."

The Dutchman's side were thought to come-back in the second half but they did not to what Neville added, "If you thought it couldn't get any lower, it just has."

Author Verdict:

Manchester United made unexplainable mistakes today, starting from the Goalkeeper childish first conceded goal.

David De Gea needs to prove the fanbase wrong by securing the goal otherwise everybody will try to score bangers from outside the box thinking it will be easy.

There is an urgent need to a defensive Midfielder in the squad and hopefully Adrien Rabiot arrives to take the position.

Erik Ten Hag will need to work madly hard during the week before the clash against Liverpool at least to avoid an embarrassing defeat.

