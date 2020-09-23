SI.com
How Juan Mata proved he's still valuable to Man United in Luton Town victory

Alex Turk

Juan Mata enjoyed the game time has was given on Tuesday night, as he helped Manchester United defeat Luton Town 3-0 in the Carabao Cup Third Round.

The experienced Spaniard scored United's opener from the penalty spot in the first half, before Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood came off the bench to seal the win.

With his goal, he became the only United player to have scored in all eight seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. An impressive accolade in itself.

Mata played 78 minutes on the right-wing, taking 67 touches and maintaining a pass accuracy of 90%.

While he was on the pitch, Mata was directly involved in seven of the 13 shots United unloaded at the Luton goal.

He took four shots himself and created three chances throughout a display which earned him the official Man of the Match award.

Since the start of last season, the 32-year-old has had a direct hand in 11 goals in all competitions - four goals and seven assists.

Only key attacking quartet Anthony Martial (31), Marcus Rashford (31), Mason Greenwood (22) and Bruno Fernandes (21) have contributed to more goals.

It goes without saying that Mata isn't a regular starter anymore, especially after the recent arrivals of Fernandes and Donny van de Beek.

However, El Mago still has plenty of quality left in the tank to add creativity off the bench and feature in cup ties like on Tuesday night.

Not to forget off the field, Mata is one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's most decorated players and, without a doubt, an important presence in the dressing room.

It's not controversial to suggest his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end, but Solskjaer should be in no rush to push him out of the exit door.

