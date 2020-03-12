Stretford Paddock
United fans rave over Ighalo's goal v LASK

Alex Turk

Odion Ighalo made a name for himself once again tonight, as Manchester United coasted past LASK Linz with an impressive 5-0 triumph at the Linzer Stadion.

United travelled to North Austria amidst speculation suggesting the game may not have even taken place.

However, Solskjaer set out a strong starting line-up and unlike against Club Brugge in the round of 32, his side put the tie out of reach ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford.

Ighalo picked the ball up from Bruno Fernandes on the edge of the area, killing it with his first touch before repositioning and firing an unstoppable strike into the top left corner.

His spellbinding opener came just before the half-hour mark and was the only goal in the first half; the floodgates well and truly opened after the break.

On 58 minutes, Dan James - assisted by Ighalo - broke his goalless run before Juan Mata latched onto a brilliant Fred ball to prod the visitors into a 3-0 lead with the first of three goals in the last 10 minutes.

In stoppage time, substitutes Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira added to the goals, with Tahith Chong making a lively cameo appearance and setting up the former's fine finish.

Hopefully, if the game goes ahead, we'll some more of the youngsters involved in the second leg, with United's focus now firmly on Sunday's trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

These Reds simply couldn't contain their excitement over Ighalo's most recent contribution though, hailing the 30-year-old on Twitter:

