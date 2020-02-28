Player Profile: Odion Ighalo v Club Brugge

Odion Ighalo has become somewhat of a cult hero since his deadline day move to Manchester United last month – a transfer just as amusing as surprising amongst many Reds.

What didn’t come as a surprise though, were the audible chants of “If Ighalo scores, we’re on the pitch” as the 30-year-old Nigerian graced the Old Trafford pitch for the second time in a red shirt.

For a life-long United fan, playing at the Theatre of Dreams in Europe is a dream in itself – but who would’ve ever imagined it would be for United? Scrap that; who would’ve thought he’d be scoring for United?!

Well, he did exactly that and although no one in the stands took to the field – not on the TV cameras, anyway – it was a great moment to top off a successful night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

So, let’s delve into his contribution in the Reds’ 5-0 triumph as we cruise through to the Europa League Round of 16.

Of course, the goal. A demonstration of elite positioning as Bruno Fernandes sprayed a delightful ball diagonally through the penalty area for Juan Mata to prod across goal, leaving Ighalo to tap home his first for the club.

He was impressive in other aspects of his game too though, maintaining a 78% pass accuracy as he constantly looked to involve his team-mates in United’s relentless wave of attacks. Ighalo also created two chances amidst 11 successful passes in the attacking third and came back to recover the ball twice in the middle third.

It’s relieving to know Solskjaer has an out-and-out striker as a back-up option that he’s able to call upon and netting his first goal overcomes a major hurdle.

For a player who hasn’t started a game of football since December, he looked impressively sharp tonight. You never know, if Anthony Martial’s injury is worse than initially feared, we may see our newno. 25 start again at Goodison Park on Sunday...

Romelu Lukaku may have netted his 23rd goal of the season for Inter Milan this evening but let’s be honest, who needs him when you have Nigeria’s joint-seventh all-time top goalscorer leading the line?