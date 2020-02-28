Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
News

Player Profile: Odion Ighalo v Club Brugge

Alex Turk

Odion Ighalo has become somewhat of a cult hero since his deadline day  move to Manchester United last month – a transfer just as amusing as  surprising amongst many Reds.

What didn’t come as a surprise though, were the audible chants of “If Ighalo scores, we’re on the pitch” as the 30-year-old Nigerian graced the Old Trafford pitch for the second time in a red shirt.

For a life-long United fan, playing at the Theatre of Dreams in Europe is a dream in itself – but who would’ve ever imagined it would be for United? Scrap that; who would’ve thought he’d be scoring for United?! 

Well, he did exactly that and although no one in the stands took to the field – not on the TV cameras, anyway – it was a great moment to top off a successful night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

So, let’s delve into his contribution in the Reds’ 5-0 triumph as we cruise through to the Europa League Round of 16.

Of course, the goal. A demonstration of elite positioning as Bruno Fernandes sprayed a delightful ball diagonally through the penalty area for Juan Mata to prod across goal, leaving Ighalo to tap home his first for the club.

He was impressive in other aspects of his game too though, maintaining a 78% pass accuracy as he constantly looked to involve his team-mates in United’s relentless wave of attacks. Ighalo also created two chances amidst 11 successful passes in the attacking third and came back to recover the ball twice in the middle third.

It’s relieving to know Solskjaer has an out-and-out striker as a back-up option that he’s able to call upon and netting his first goal overcomes a major hurdle.

For a player who hasn’t started a game of football since December, he looked impressively sharp tonight. You never know, if Anthony Martial’s injury is worse than initially feared, we may see our newno. 25 start again at Goodison Park on Sunday... 

Romelu Lukaku may have netted his 23rd goal of the season for Inter Milan this evening but let’s be honest, who needs him when you have Nigeria’s joint-seventh all-time top goalscorer leading the line?

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Manchester United v Review: Five star United

A review of Manchester United's comprehensive display as they dispatched Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 at Old Trafford.

Ciaran Taylor

Manchester United v Club Brugge Team News

A look at team news ahead of Manchester United's crucial Europa League round of 32 clash at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Patrick Ryan

Manchester United v Club Brugge Preview: Do or die in Europe

A preview of Manchester United's Europa League round of 32 second leg tie against Club Brugge on Thursday.

Patrick Ryan

by

Mitul Mistry

Shaw desperate for final chance

As Luke Shaw finally returns to form, he revealed today his ambition to be a key player in future United big games.

Ciaran Taylor

Smalling reveals United dilemma

An update on the status of Chris Smalling as he continues to flourish on his loan spell at AS Roma in Serie A.

Ciaran Taylor

Di Maria hatred for United revealed

Angel Di Maria's hatred for Man United is so strong that he refuses to watch them on television...

Ciaran Taylor

Solskjaer vs Lampard: Why the media’s perception is wrong

A delve into one of the most discussed in the Premier League today, the comparison of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard.

Ryan Dundavan

by

Mahesh Pillai

Bruno Fernandes is the creative outlet Manchester United have been looking for...

A deep delve into the Bruno Fernandes man of the match performance against Watford on Sunday.

Casey Evans

Will Moussa Dembele be United's €100 Million Man?

An insight into whether Moussa Dembele is the fire power needed to propel United back to title contenders.

Patrick Ryan

Manchester United v Watford Review: Bruno steals the show

A review of Manchester United's comprehensive 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Ciaran Taylor