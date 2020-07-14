Stretford Paddock
Is Anthony Martial turning into the striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs?

Alex Turk

Anthony Martial's performance against Southampton was one of his brightest in a Manchester United shirt, which is seemingly being said after a lot of his games as of late.

He clever assist to set up Marcus Rashford's 20th-minute equaliser and stunning strike just minutes later weren't enough for all three points though.

Michael Obafemi's late, late leveller earned the Saints a deserved point, damaging United's hopes of Champions League football next season.

Players of Martial's quality - and several other players in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad - are worthy of playing amongst Europe's elite and are still being backed to do so.

However, Solskjaer's failed pursuit of Erling Haaland in January made it seem like Martial didn't fit the mould of striker he was looking to utilise in the no. 9 role.

The 24-year-old Frenchman's 21st goal of the season topped off an eye-catching display that only would've won his manager over more though.

On top of his pair of goal contributions, Martial was constantly looking to add to his tally, firing four shots on goal with two being on target - more than any other player on the pitch.

His newfound tendency to play with his back facing to goal and linking with fellow attackers could be impressing Solskjaer most, however.

No player on the pitch created more chances than Martial's two, whilst no player also completed more successful dribbles over the course of the game than his five in six attempted take-ons.

On top of his five ball recoveries, he also found a United man with 17 of the 18 passes he attempted.

He's developing into a fine no. 9.

