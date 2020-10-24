Key Match Facts: Chelsea (H) | Premier League

Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford tonight in search of a third win on the bounce, following triumphs at Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Let's take a look at the key match facts ahead of kick-off this evening.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

In the Premier League era since 1992-93, Manchester United vs Chelsea is the most played fixture between top-flight teams in all competitions, with this the 82nd meeting between the sides since then.

So far in 2020, only Arsenal (15) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League than Chelsea (13), while no side have gained more points from behind than Manchester United (13).

Manchester United

Manchester United are looking to win three consecutive top-flight meetings against Chelsea for the first time since September 1965 under Matt Busby.

Only once in their league history have Manchester United lost each of their opening three home league games in a single campaign, doing so in the 1930-31 season when they finished bottom.

Manchester United last lost three consecutive league matches at Old Trafford in February 1979 (lost their last two), whilst they last went five consecutive matches without a victory on home soil in the league in February 1990 (winless in their last four; D2 L2).

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in his last three games against Chelsea in all competitions, including a brace in this exact league fixture last season – the last Red Devils player to score 2+ goals in consecutive home top-flight matches against Chelsea was Tommy Taylor in 1957.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 20 goals in his 18 Premier League appearances (11 goals, 9 assists), more than any other player since his debut in the competition.

New Man Utd signing Edinson Cavani could make his Premier League debut in this match – he’ll be looking to become the second oldest ever debutant goalscorer in the competition (33y 253d on the day of the game), after Zlatan Ibrahimovic in August 2016, also for Manchester United (34y 316d).

Chelsea

Chelsea are winless in their last seven Premier League away matches against Manchester United (D4 L3); it is the Blues’ longest run without a top-flight win at Old Trafford since a 16-game streak between September 1920 and January 1957.

Since the start of last season, Chelsea’s away Premier League games have seen more goals scored than any other side’s have in the competition (87), with the Blues shipping more goals on the road than any other Premier League side in that time (42).

Frank Lampard lost his first two league matches against Manchester United last season, becoming only the third Chelsea manager to do so (David Calderhead in 1907-08 and Ted Drake in 1952). He would be the first-ever Blues boss to lose his first three games against Man Utd if he loses this match.