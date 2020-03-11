Manchester United v LASK Preview: Full-Hearted  Peformance Needed In Front of Empty Stadium

Manchester United face the Austrian side LASK in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie.

The match will kick off at 17:55 GMT in the Upper Austrian city of Linz, yet the match will be somewhat overshadowed by the decision for it to take place behind closed doors. The decision was made following advice from the Austrian government in the wake of the growing COVID-19 outbreak and means the Linzer Stadium will be almost completely empty. The next two rounds of the Austrian football league have also been suspended.

The decision leaves the 900 Manchester United fans with tickets for the game disappointed. Whilst the club have confirmed that those who have purchased tickets will be refunded, the flights, trains and accommodation many will have booked will seemingly not be refunded unless they have taken out their own insurance.

There are wider concerns about the competition and European football in general: the Italian Serie A has been totally suspended with the country on official lockdown, Champions League games such as Barcelona versus Napoli and Chelsea versus Bayern Munich will be played front of empty stadiums while the next two rounds of La Liga games will also occur behind closed doors. There are increasing concerns that more major European leagues will be suspended outright and, if that was to occur, the Europa League and Champions League would surely have to follow suit.

Yet despite the crisis surrounding the match, Manchester United must head to Austria with the intention and the hope of winning. They will look to build upon their fantastic unbeaten run of ten games, including the 2-0 victory in the Manchester derby on Sunday, by putting on a strong performance in Austria. Last time out in the competition, Manchester United dominated Club Brugge at home in a professional 5-0 routing of the Belgian team. Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Odion Ighalo, Scott McTominay and two from Fred ensured Manchester United’s passage into the next round.

Several of the players that featured in that game will be sure to have some role to play in the tie in Austria. Odion Ighalo and Scott McTominay only came on as substitutes in Sunday’s game and therefore could well start on Thursday. Scott McTominay’s recent return from a prolonged period on the sidelines has seen him continue his good form this season, scoring an incredible last minute second against City to secure the three points. Ighalo has made a notable impact since his arrival from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua. The Nigerian has three goals in five appearances including a brace against Derby County in the Europa League and will look to continue his fine form against LASK.

Another player likely to feature in some capacity will be 20-year old Tahith Chong who signed a new contract with the club on Monday. The Dutchman achieved his first assist for the Red Devils against Club Brugge, gifting Fred his second of the evening.

However LASK will put up a fight. The Austrian side finished the regular Austrian Bundesliga season six points clear of the highly-regarded RB Salzburg and will have high hopes of winning the play-offs and becoming champions. They have put on impressive performances in Europe this season, finishing on top of Group D and ahead of Bruno Fernandes’ old side Sporting Lisbon to whom they gave up their only loss so far in the competition. LASK’s major threat will be Marko Raguz who, at 21, has five goals in the Europa League, but interestingly only four in the Austrian Bundesliga in 17 matches. Their creativity comes from the Austrian Peter Michorl, a highly regarded no.8 with ten assists to his name in the Bundesliga.

Yet United will take faith from the fact that the Austrian side lost 3-1 to Club Brugge in the Champions League play offs. Solskjaer will no doubt hope that a competent performance in Austria will ensure a less stressful return leg at Old Trafford as he looks to further rotate and rest his side during the congested tail end of the season.

