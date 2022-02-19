Leeds United v Manchester United: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Manchester United travel to Elland Road on Sunday to take on Leeds United in a Premier League clash and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
The Red Devils beat Brighton on Tuesday to move up to fourth in the table and they will be looking for another three points to keep the pressure on their rivals for a top four place.
Leeds have had patchy form since the season started and are looking over their shoulders just six points above the relegation zone.
Marcelo Bielsa's team should have enough quality to not get embroiled in a relegation battle though and on their day are a match for anyone.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 9:00am ET
Pacific time: 6:00am PT
Central time: 8:00am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 00:00 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and the Sky Go app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
