Leeds United v Manchester United: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Manchester United travel to Elland Road on Sunday to take on Leeds United in a Premier League clash and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Red Devils beat Brighton on Tuesday to move up to fourth in the table and they will be looking for another three points to keep the pressure on their rivals for a top four place.

Leeds have had patchy form since the season started and are looking over their shoulders just six points above the relegation zone.

Marcelo Bielsa's team should have enough quality to not get embroiled in a relegation battle though and on their day are a match for anyone.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 00:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and the Sky Go app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

