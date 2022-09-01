Skip to main content

Leicester City v Manchester United | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

Manchester United face Leicester City in the Premier League tonight and you can find the lineups here.

Manchester United will be looking to win a second consecutive away game as they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. 

The Red Devils have won their last two games recording a 2-1 win at home to Liverpool as well as a 0-1 away win at Southampton. 

United don’t have a great record against Leicester in recent times having not won against the foxes in their last five meetings. 

However Erik Ten Hag will be looking to change that record with his first game in charge against the foxes. 

Lisandro Martinez Disputing The Ball With Che Adams At St. Mary's Stadium Southampton

United are expected to line up with a similar side that they played with against Southampton. 

Casemiro is in contention for his first start on Thursday night. 

Cristiano Ronaldo is not set to start the game against Leicester City tonight but is said to be involved. 

Ten Hag could rotate some aspects of the squad, however no major changes are expected. 

Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool

Below you can find the lineups for both teams in tonights clash. 

United remain unchanged following their win against Southampton on Saturday.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia

McTominay, Eriksen

Fernandes

Sancho, Rashford, Elanga

Leicester City Team

Leicester City Stadium, King Power Stadium
