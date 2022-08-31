Leicester City vs Manchester United | Premier League | Match Preview

Manchester United travel to the King Power Stadium tomorrow to face Leicester City as the Red Devils look to continue their winning run.

United come into this game off the back of their first away win of the season against Southampton on Saturday.

Erik Ten Hag's side were victorious at St Mary's on Saturday thanks to a goal from Bruno Fernandes.

United have currently now won two games on the bounce including a win against Liverpool last Monday.

United however travel to Leicester on Thursday in a game that will pose a new challenge to Erik Ten Hag and his side.

United don't have a great record in recent times against Leicester, failing to win in the last five games. (3L 2D)

However, this United side has changed since the last meeting, a new manager as well as some new players.

On the topic of new players, Casemiro could be set to start his first game for United against Leicester on Thursday.

The latest new addition to United's squad, Antony is not set to be able to feature for United on Thursday.

Antony's deal is agreed however, international clearance and a lack of a work permit will rule him out of the clash.

Ten Hag has also confirmed that Anthony Martial will miss the game against the foxes.

