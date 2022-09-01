Skip to main content

Leicester City vs Manchester United: Where To Watch / Live Stream | King Power Stadium | Premier League

Manchester United will face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium for the Premier League on Thursday 1st

Manchester United will travel to Leicester for their fifth Premier League clash of the campaign against The Foxes on Thursday 1st, here we bring you the details of when and how to watch this match.

The Red Devils did not have a good start for their Premier League season getting defeated twice in their first two games [Brighton (1-2) and Brentford (0-4)], however, in the next two games, Erik Ten Hag's side managed to get two wins in a row.

The first victory against Liverpool at Old Trafford (2-1) and the second one against Southampton (0-1).

Erik Ten Hag's side will try to continue with their winning streak to put themselves into an upper position in the table as they are sitting at eighth place.

Leicester City Stadium, King Power Stadium

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00 pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00 pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00 pm PT

Central time: 2:00 pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:30 am IST 

Australia

Kick off is at 5.00 am AEST 

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Leicester City Stadium, King Power Stadium
