Leicester City vs Manchester United: Where To Watch / Live Stream | King Power Stadium | Premier League
Manchester United will travel to Leicester for their fifth Premier League clash of the campaign against The Foxes on Thursday 1st, here we bring you the details of when and how to watch this match.
The Red Devils did not have a good start for their Premier League season getting defeated twice in their first two games [Brighton (1-2) and Brentford (0-4)], however, in the next two games, Erik Ten Hag's side managed to get two wins in a row.
The first victory against Liverpool at Old Trafford (2-1) and the second one against Southampton (0-1).
Erik Ten Hag's side will try to continue with their winning streak to put themselves into an upper position in the table as they are sitting at eighth place.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00 pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00 pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00 pm PT
Central time: 2:00 pm CT
India
Kick off is at 12:30 am IST
Australia
Kick off is at 5.00 am AEST
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky GO.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
