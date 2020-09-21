SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Victor Lindelof's Crystal Palace numbers emphasise Man United's need for a new central defender

Alex Turk

Manchester United supporters have been crying out for the club to invest in defensive reinforcements throughout the transfer window.

The signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax has been United's sole piece of business this 'summer' with just two weeks until the October 5 deadline.

With the futures of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all uncertain, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be eyeing another new central defender.

United splashed a world record fee to lure Harry Maguire from Leicester City last summer and Solskjaer has since appointed him club captain.

Maguire is in desperate need of a long-term partner though, with doubts over the fitness of Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Victor Lindelof has been the 27-year-old's regular partner throughout Solskjaer's tenure so far, but has proved to be a liability on far too many occasions.

United's appalling 3-1 defeat in Saturday's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace perfectly demonstrated why the squad is in dire need of further investment.

During the forgettable evening at Old Trafford, Lindelof notably attempted no tackles, despite playing for the entire game.

On the contrary, Maguire made the most ball recoveries on the pitch (11) and achieved a 100% tackle success rate.

United made nine interceptions in total, eight of them by defenders, but once again, Lindelof didn't contribute to a single one.

However, you seriously don't need statistics to back up what was an extremely poor display from the Swede, and a glaring red alert for the club to delve into the market.

It seems like United are more focused on recruiting a left-back this 'summer' though, so it'd be very surprising to see a top-class centre-half arrive too.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Serie A manager desperate to sign Man United defender before transfer deadline

AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has reiterated his desire to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this 'summer'.

Alex Turk

Manchester United left-back target to push for a move this week

Manchester United target Alex Telles is reportedly set to push for an FC Porto exit in the coming days.

Alex Turk

Patrice Evra gives scathing rant after Crystal Palace batter Manchester United

Patrice Evra provided Sky viewers with a scathing rant after Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

by

Tony otieno

Donny van de Beek reacts to goalscoring debut in 'really bad' Manchester United performance

Donny van de Beek has labelled Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace as 'really bad,' following a debut goal.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends Manchester United transfer message after Crystal Palace defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent the Manchester United board a transfer message after watching his side lose 3-1 to Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Manchester United's main Premier League focus

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained Manchester United's main Premier League focus this season.

Alex Turk

Confirmed Manchester United XI: Crystal Palace (H)

Find out how Manchester United line up against Crystal Palace in this evening's Premier League opener.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on relationship with Anthony Martial

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on his relationship with Anthony Martial at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Early Team News: Crystal Palace (H)

Take a look at the early Manchester United team news ahead of this evening's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

Manchester United agree personal terms with Liga NOS defender

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Porto defender Alex Telles, but are yet to submit an appropriate bid.

Alex Turk