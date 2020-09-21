Victor Lindelof's Crystal Palace numbers emphasise Man United's need for a new central defender

Manchester United supporters have been crying out for the club to invest in defensive reinforcements throughout the transfer window.

The signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax has been United's sole piece of business this 'summer' with just two weeks until the October 5 deadline.

With the futures of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all uncertain, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be eyeing another new central defender.

United splashed a world record fee to lure Harry Maguire from Leicester City last summer and Solskjaer has since appointed him club captain.

Maguire is in desperate need of a long-term partner though, with doubts over the fitness of Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Victor Lindelof has been the 27-year-old's regular partner throughout Solskjaer's tenure so far, but has proved to be a liability on far too many occasions.

United's appalling 3-1 defeat in Saturday's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace perfectly demonstrated why the squad is in dire need of further investment.

During the forgettable evening at Old Trafford, Lindelof notably attempted no tackles, despite playing for the entire game.

On the contrary, Maguire made the most ball recoveries on the pitch (11) and achieved a 100% tackle success rate.

United made nine interceptions in total, eight of them by defenders, but once again, Lindelof didn't contribute to a single one.

However, you seriously don't need statistics to back up what was an extremely poor display from the Swede, and a glaring red alert for the club to delve into the market.

It seems like United are more focused on recruiting a left-back this 'summer' though, so it'd be very surprising to see a top-class centre-half arrive too.

