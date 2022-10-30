Skip to main content
Lisandro Martinez Game In Numbers v West Ham

Lisandro Martinez put in yet another great Manchester United performance and here are the numbers he put in against West Ham.

Lisandro Martinez continues to prove his doubters wrong week after week for Manchester United. The Argentine centre back has been an incredible signing for United since joining in the summer.

The former Ajax man has been putting in extensive numbers during each game so far this season. Martinez has often been questioned over his height and whether he would cope in the Premier League.

The defender was quick to shut down those critics and has cemented that against West Ham. Martinez was partnered with Harry Maguire against the Hammers to combat their aerial threat.

Harry Maguire

The Argentine has been a key part to a much improved defence under Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman made sure to bring ‘the Butcher’ with him to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Martinez appears to go from strength to strength and always plays with such a passion. The defender has quickly become a fan favourite and is often cheered on with chants of ‘Argentina, Argentina’ from the Stretford End.

Another clean sheet sealed against West Ham once again saw the defender step up with his colleagues. The 24 year old once again recorded some incredibly impressive stats in another top showing.

Below you can find Martinez’s game in numbers, as provided by Statman Dave;

92% pass accuracy

79 touches

58 passes completed

4/4 ground duels won

4 blocks

3 ball recoveries

3/4 aerial duels won

3 clearances

2 tackles won

