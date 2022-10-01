Lisandro Martinez vs Erling Haaland Manchester Derby Matchup

Manchester United face Manchester City in the Manchester Derby tomorrow at the Etihad Stadium. One matchup will have many eyes on it during the game.

Lisandro Martinez will be going up against the best striker in the Premier League at the moment, Erling Haaland.

However, Martinez and Haaland have faced off against each other in the past. The pair met during the game between Ajax and Borussia Dortmund, the particular affair being a 4-0 win for Ajax.

The Argentine got the best of the striker on that occasion. Martinez had an incredible performance on the day, something I will take a look at here.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Martinez made headlines in that particular game for his specific performance against Haaland. An intelligent performance that saw the defender keep Haaland quiet.

In the game, Martinez registered the following statistics;

95% pass accuracy

100% tackles won

5 clearances

4 interceptions

10 recoveries

100% ground duels won

IMAGO / Alterphotos

However, Haaland has only gone from strength to strength since joining City in the summer.

The Norwegian has been incredibly consistent for City and had caused Premier League defenders all sorts of problems. Haaland will pose a new challenge to United’s improved defence.

One thing to note is also the service Haaland now has at City. Kevin De Bruyne is the best passer in world football and could create chances for the Norwegian that could surprise Martinez and co.

Nevertheless it will be a great matchup between the pair, one that many people are keen to watch.

