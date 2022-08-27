Skip to main content

Lisandro Martinez’s Man Of The Match Performance In Numbers | Southampton 0-1 Manchester United

Manchester United ran out 0-1 winners away at Southampton on Saturday with Erik Ten Hag winning back to back games for the first time as manager as well as United winning away from home for the first time in a number of games.

United’s win came thanks to a stunning goal from Bruno Fernandes however, the defence stayed strong and kept a clean sheet, thanks to another great performance from a certain defensive individual. 

United’s defence was praised highly on Monday night against Liverpool and will receive similar praise today following the clean sheet kept at St Mary’s stadium. 

One player in particular has once again put in some fantastic statistical numbers in the victory, that being Lisandro Martinez. 

Martinez was awarded man of the match by the BT Sport commentary team and it’s clear to see why. 

Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine picked up some early criticism in the first two games due to his height as well as United’s poor defensive performances. 

Martinez, partnered with Raphael Varane looks like the go to partnership for United going forward. 

The former Ajax central defender has once again put in some fantastic numbers, which you can read below. 

Lisandro Martinez’s game in numbers;

100% ground duels won

100% successful dribbles 

61 touches 

48 passes

7 clearances 

5/5 aerial duels won 

4 interceptions 

Lisandro Martinez's Man Of The Match Performance In Numbers | Southampton 0-1 Manchester United

By Alex Wallace

