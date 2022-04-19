Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Phil Jones Returns

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Tuesday night to face bitter rivals Liverpool and you can find the confirmed lineups here.

The game is a must win for both sides as United fight for the top four and Liverpool challenge for the title.

United were thrashed by Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier in the season with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

United have found a steady form recently with some disappointing results also against their run in form.

United Norwich

Most recently, United beat Norwich City 3-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo will not face Liverpool on Tuesday night due to the tragic passing of his baby son.

United will need to perform to a better standard against their bitter rivals if they are to stake their claim in the race for the UEFA Champions League spots. 

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Jones, Dalot

Matic, Pogba, Fernandes

Rashford, Elanga

Liverpool Team

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Corner Flag
Match Day

Liverpool vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Phil Jones Returns

By Alex Wallace4 minutes ago
Jesse Lingard
Quotes

Ex-West Ham Star Backs Jesse Lingard to Return to The Club After His Manchester United Contract Expires

By Rhys James2 hours ago
matic
News

Club make contact for Manchester United Midfielder Amidst Impending Summer Exit

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss Liverpool Vs Manchester United Following the Tragic Passing of His Son

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Elanga and Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Reveals When Manchester United Could Match Liverpool Ahead of Crucial Game

By Kaustubh Pandey8 hours ago
Martial
News

Club Refuse to Rule Out Future Move for Manchester United Forward

By Kaustubh Pandey9 hours ago
pogba
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba Offered to Manchester City

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Eager To Bring Coach To Manchester United As He Signs From Ajax

By Damon Carr21 hours ago