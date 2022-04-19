Liverpool vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Phil Jones Returns

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Tuesday night to face bitter rivals Liverpool and you can find the confirmed lineups here.

The game is a must win for both sides as United fight for the top four and Liverpool challenge for the title.

United were thrashed by Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier in the season with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

United have found a steady form recently with some disappointing results also against their run in form.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Most recently, United beat Norwich City 3-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo will not face Liverpool on Tuesday night due to the tragic passing of his baby son.

United will need to perform to a better standard against their bitter rivals if they are to stake their claim in the race for the UEFA Champions League spots.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Jones, Dalot

Matic, Pogba, Fernandes

Rashford, Elanga

Liverpool Team

