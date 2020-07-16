Is Maguire living up to the armband?

On the 5th of August, Harry Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender.

Signed from Leicester City for £80 Million, Maguire was seen as a major part of Manchester United’s defensive restructure and had been a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club during the summer transfer window.

Along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the two have helped revolutionise Manchester United’s defence. The red devils have been unbeaten in the last 18 games, conceding just 8.

The recent Aston Villa game marked Manchester United’s 53rd this season. This is the same as their total number of games last season, and the team have conceded 28 fewer goals while scoring 15 more.

But in addition to being part of this rejuvenated defensive unit, although it didn’t look particularly healthy against Southampton, Maguire has had another role in the squad.

On the 24 October, Maguire captained Manchester United away against Partizan Belgrade having been at the club for barely over two months. Against Brighton the following month, Maguire once again wore the armband with Ashley Young, then club captain, absent and despite the fact David De Gea, a major candidate for the captaincy, was on the pitch.

This trend continued and, following Young’s departure to Inter Milan, Maguire was officially named club captain by Solskjaer.

Many were sceptical regarding his appointment, feeling it was too early in his United career or that other candidates, generally De Gea or Paul Pogba, were better fits.

Whilst it is rare that a player becomes captain so quickly after joining a team, Solskjaer insisted it was the right decision. It was the 27 year old’s impact on and off the pitch that motivated Solskjaer to give Maguire the armband full time; “He's come in and been a leader in the group.” Solskjaer explained after appointing him “I've been impressed by his leadership skills”.

Manchester United have had a history of great captains, many with varied and unique leadership styles.

Eric Cantona captained the club for the ’96-97 season before his retirement and has been described as an ‘elder statesman’ in the dressing room.

He was followed by Roy Keane who took the armband until he left in 2005. Keane was vocal on and off the pitch, continuously demanding the best from his team and had been described as one of the greatest captains of all time, let alone just for Manchester United.

Gary Neville followed him and has admitted he felt that Keane’s shoes were too big to fill, but he served the club well and encouraged other senior players to take on leadership roles within the dressing room.

Is Maguire, however, living up to the armband?

Maguire is certainly a vocal leader on the pitch and can be seen frequently communicating with his teammates. “'F*****g wake up. Every f*****g time.'” he could be seen shouting to his defence following Southampton’s opening goal.

But outside of that, one of the primary ways that a captain leads is by example on the pitch.

Keane demanded his players give their all for all 90 minutes of the game and demanded the same of himself. This is typified by his second-leg semi-final performance against Juventus in the 1999 Champions League in which he uplifted the team and ensured a victory in Turin. “Pounding over every blade of grass, competing as if he would rather die of exhaustion than lose” Alex Ferguson described in his autobiography “He inspired all around him. I felt it was an honour to be associated with such a player.”

It would be harsh to expect Maguire to have matched such a performance, but his presence on the pitch does justify his captaincy.

Maguire’s performances have had some mistakes. Recently, he was arguably beaten too easily by Steven Bergwijn in the draw against Tottenham Hotspur and was nutmegged by Junior Stanislas as Bournemouth opened the scoring at Old Trafford.

His lack of agility and occasional sluggishness means he is vulnerable to clips of his mistakes being shared on social media as evidence that he is a ‘fraud’. Rafael Van der Vaart recently suggested that “Maguire goes home every day and tells his wife: ‘I screw up, but I earn so much. They really believe I’m good.’”.

Yet such a view ignores Maguire’s overall performances and impact on United’s defence. The English centre back has played in every minute of Manchester United’s Premier League campaign and, if he carries that on for the remaining few games, he will become the first United player since another defender, the great Gary Pallister in the 94/95 season, to do so.

This consistency at the back has been key for United, especially considering Maguire has, despite criticisms, had an impressive season for United. He has more blocks, interceptions, tackles, tackles won and headed clearances than Virgil Van Dijk this season. His ability to step up and carry the ball has been key when United have faced low-block teams which, earlier in the season, they struggled to break down.

Continuously Solskjaer has referred to how important it is to build from a solid backline and Maguire is central to that. In big victories against the likes of City, Maguire (along with Wan-Bissaka) has enabled United to withstand pressure and build rapidly from the back.

Yet even if you still withhold criticisms of Maguire, a vital element of assessing his captaincy must be to consider others around him. Maguire does not need to be the most vocal or the best performer all of the time as he is now not the only leader in the dressing room.

Even Roy Keane, arguably the greatest captain of all time, was not the sole leader. Just as he had Giggs, Neville, Stam and others, Maguire now has Fernandes, Rashford and Pogba. All of these offer something unique to the culture of United’s dressing room and, together along with others, form a vital leadership team and upper hierarchy to Manchester United’s squad.

This is key for Manchester United’s future success. When looking back at the great Manchester United sides, is becomes clear there is never just one standout leader but instead several, creating the culture of hard work and winning required to compete at the very top. In 1968 Bobby Charlton had players such as Alex Stepney and in 2008 there was an untold number of leaders including Ferdinand, Vidic, Giggs, Rooney and Ronaldo.

In football, the captain traditionally lifts the trophy but frequently he is joined by others. In 2008, Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs lifted the Champions League trophy. In 1999 Keane, who didn’t play in the final, deferred the duty to Schmeichel and Ferguson.

This symbolises that while having a good captain is key, and Maguire is one, their individual personal appeal is not of supreme importance.

Maguire is no longer the single figure of leadership in the dressing room. Solskjaer must continue to develop aculture of leadership if United are to rise again.