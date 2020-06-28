Stretford Paddock
Maguire thankful after netting Norwich winner

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire scored the most important goal of his Manchester United career so far in the 2-1 win over Norwich City on Saturday evening.

Maguire's 118th-minute winner sealed United's place in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley and topped off what was an impressive individual performance.

It was the United captain's third goal of the season and helped move one step closer to the first piece of major silverware in his career so far.

Speaking after full-time, Maguire explained his emotions after scoring the goal to seal his first Wembley trip with United:

“It just fell to me nicely on my left foot and it was a bit of a slide tackle with my left foot. You keep getting bodies in the box, you keep putting pressure on and you grind them down and eventually you’re going to create a clear-cut chance. Thankfully, tonight it fell to me. I'm always pleased when I chip in, especially when it's a big result in the last minute of extra time. I'm a bit disappointed that I've only scored three goals, it's something I'm working on and looking to improve between now and the end of the season and hopefully I can carry that into next season.”

Nothing would make me happier than to see Maguire lifting the FA Cup trophy - a record-equalling 13th FA Cup trophy - in front of nobody at Wembley this season.

It would put United in really good stead to finish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season as manager with a flourish and further instil a winning mentality into the young squad.

This is why Solskjaer wanted to pay the big bucks to bring Maguire to Old Trafford. He's a big player and came up with a big moment this weekend.

Be sure to check out the reaction from Alex Bagueley and Joe Smith in the Match Review on Stretford Paddock:

